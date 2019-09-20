This will be the sixth time that Ohio State and Miami (Ohio) will have played but it is not really fair to call it a series because the Buckeyes are not only a perfect 5-0 against the RedHawks all-time, they have only allowed 40-points all-time in this series. Ohio State has scored more than 40 points on its own in two of those five games, including a 80-0 rout in the first contest back in 1904. These two teams have played three times in the 200s and Ohio State has never been inside of one score and it really was only the 2000 game that saw a closer margin than Ohio State fans were accustomed to, a 27-16 win. Miami committed three turnovers, Derek Combs rushed for 142 yards while Jonathan Wells had 113 of his own plus two touchdowns while Steve Bellisari was not exactly sharp on a 13-30 day for a 43.3-percent outing and 194 yards. How things have changed. The Buckeyes opened as better than a five touchdown favorite in this one and few people in America expect this one to be close as the Buckeyes look to close out their non-conference schedule and move on to Big Ten play.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

This is a name your score game, and that is not me being unfair to Miami (Ohio) but rather me just being honest. The RedHawks gave up 35 points to Cincinnati, a team that Ohio State shutout and that was after Miami got out to a 10-0 lead. Iowa scored 38 against Miami as well and while the Hawkeyes might go on and win the Big Ten West, nobody is going to mistake them for being a team that is an offensive juggernaut. Miami (Ohio) is 116th nationally running the ball and 115th throwing the ball, all of that is good for the No. 128 offense out of 130 teams. Defensively? A little better at 78th nationally in total defense and 91st in scoring defense. The Buckeyes could go one of a couple of ways in this game. They could get tight and not show much of anything and keep Nebraska, who is waiting in the wings, guessing what Ohio State has in store. Or they could go the other way and show a little bit of everything and really overload them for things to prepare for. Either way, Ohio State really has the potential to score on 80-percent of its drives, if not more, if it really wants to. The dogs will get called off early but not before Ohio State opens up a chasm that Miami cannot ever hope to maneuver around as Justin Fields and JK Dobbins both continue to build upon what are shaping up to be monster seasons. Ohio State 59 Miami (Ohio) 10

Alex Gleitman - Recruiting Analyst

Not much to think about on this one as I see this ending only one way for Miami: pain. I think this will be one of those games where the starters come out around halftime and the Buckeyes get to play plenty of their younger guys for extended period of time. Another big day for Dobbins, Fields, and the gang on offense, with a near perfect effort by the first team defense. Ohio State 59, Miami (Ohio) 7

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

In the final tune-up game before the big test in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Buckeyes will look to continue their progression against Miami (Ohio). Although the Redhawks will not threaten Ohio State in anyway, the Buckeyes must keep their focus and continue playing with an edge. Avoiding bad habits will be crucial for the Buckeyes, and I expect that Ryan Day's message of constant improvement will keep the team hungry. I am interested to see how the offensive line plays once the score gets out of hand. They have been playing at a high level, and a dominating performance against Miami will be expected. The offensive line will also need to keep their focus in order to protect Justin Fields, and I expect Fields to be more accurate with the football after an inconsistent game against Indiana. The Buckeyes will win handily and roll into Nebraska with a lot of momentum. Ohio State 63 Miami (Ohio) 3

Braden Moles - Staff Writer

This may be one of the ugliest games you’ll see this season. It won’t be a question of how much Ohio State will score, but how much they want to score, because once the backups get put in (presumably earlier than in any other game) they will still be able to score at will. Last week, Miami (Ohio) led the Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, but eventually fell in the second half 35-15, losing to a team who Ohio State handled 42-0. The Redhawks will not be able to keep up with the Buckeyes, and I would be shocked if this was less than a three possession game at the end of the first quarter. Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and Chase Young would all be able to have career days if it weren’t for them most likely being taken out at halftime. This is not a knock on Miami (Ohio), a respectable Ohio university (an Ohio state university, if you will), but the talent discrepancy is just insane. With the starters most likely not playing much into the second half, it should be a good game to see some of the younger members of Ohio State shine at home. Look for Ohio State to work on perfecting all three stages of their game as they prepare for their road trip to Nebraska next week. Ohio State 69, Miami (Ohio) 9

Ross Fulton - Analyst

The only concerns in this game are 1) escape without any injuries; and 2) keep the momentum going. Ohio State has played really well the last two weeks. The last thing that you want is to limp into a tough two-game stretch having played uninspired or sloppy football in a cakewalk game. The goal instead should be to have the starters out by midway through the third quarter and have the backups play clean in their place. Ohio State 51 Miami (Ohio) 11

Kirk Barton - Former Captain

The Ryan Day show has gotten off to a nice start so far this year, and our guys are gaining confidence by the week. I believe it will expand this week versus a hapless Miami team and I think Justin Field finds the endzone 4 times. The OL is playing at a 2013-like level, and our talented guards have been mashing in the middle, opening up the zone lanes for JK and Master to run wild. Nothing travels in football like a running game and great defense, so we need to keep the juice flowing headed into Lincoln (I'll be there so we'd better show out). I love Chris Olave's game as well, as he might be Terry McLaurin 2.0. Hope Bin Victor continues his uptick as well. Defensively, our front four has been as dominant as I have seen here and I've loved our effort stuffing the run thus far. Everything that was out of sync before seems to be humming along the way it should have been. I am loving our LB play and love the Al Washington add and think he has been a huge add. I am enjoying our top-drawer talents like Jeff Okudah and Chase Young before they go to the NFL, and we'll need them versus the Blackshirts. Looking forward to it. Ohio State 49 Miami (Ohio) 0

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

The cupcake world tour continues as the Miami Redhawks are the latest sacrificial lamb to come into Columbus. Ryan Day and his offense get another tune-up before the Nebraska tilt versus a team that has a lame duck coach and has fallen to the bottom of the MAC in recent years (Big Ben was a looooongg time ago). With that, I expect us to cruise to an easy win and hope we empty the bench early to keep getting guys experience before the real tests begin in Lincoln next week. Offensively, I look for Kevin Wilson's OL to keep smacking people and I hope some of the younger backs keep getting some run behind JK Dobbins. Defensively, the two most freakish DEs in football might be in the state of Ohio, as Chase Young and Myles Garrett seem to be racing to double digit sacks at a record pace. Whatever GM passed on Chase will be doing so at their own peril, as Nick Bosa has been a wrecking ball on SF's newly dominant defense this year (I have them on my fantasy team just because of him). Greg Mattison is my pick for Coordinator of the Year, and he has been the biggest add we have had since Tom Herman changed us from Tressel ball to a modern-era spread attack. Ohio State 42 Miami (Ohio) 3

