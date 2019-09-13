Conference play is here for the Buckeyes and up first is a road game to Indiana. The Buckeyes will give up the familiar home crowd of Ohio Stadium for somewhat of a familiar home crowd when they head to Bloomington (Ind.) and play in front of a stadium that generally is somewhere near a 50-50 split in terms of its make up. Either way, expect a lot of red in the crowd. Will it be the fans in the scarlet that are cheering at the end or the fans in the Crimson? We make our picks on how we see this game going down.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

Sometimes a line just does not seem to feel right and makes you question what you think you know. Indiana opening up only as a 14-15 point underdog was one of those lines. Now, you need to remember lines are set to try and even up action on both sides of the line for the sportsbooks, not truly as an exact predictor of what is going to happen in the game. Indiana looked really good in week two but let's remember that Eastern Illinois is not even a good Division I - FCS team that the Hoosiers beat. Go back to week one and see how Ball State hung around and hung around before the Hoosiers were able to finally close the door. Michael Penix is a pretty good quarterback for the Hoosiers and in my opinion was the right call as the starter for them. Stevie Scott is a load at running back but even with all of Ohio State's issues with the big play, he only had nine carries last matchup for just 64 yards. I am just not convinced that the Indiana defense is going to be able to bottle up the Ohio State offense, even with the return of A'Shon Riggins to the lineup. That does not mean I expect the Buckeyes to just name a score and then make it happen but neither of Indiana's opponents have a pedigree in running the ball and the Buckeyes will test that, early and often. I keep kicking the can down the road from week-to-week, waiting to see if this is the week that old problems will resurface or if the issues have really been addressed. I still think that Indiana has a trick or three up its sleeve with a mobile quarterback, but the Buckeyes are not going to be surprised by a quarterback who can run, facing one daily in practice. When it is all said and done, I just don't see any way that IU will be able to keep up with the Buckeyes in this one but Ohio State is not going to be able to slow down once it gets a two-score lead and will have to keep the pressure on as there won't be any quit in IU. Ohio State 38 Indiana 14

Alex Gleitman - Recruiting Analyst

I was a bit surprised to see the opening line at 14-points here after Ohio State’s dominating performance last week, but I shouldn’t be, given how Indiana has played the Buckeyes tough over the last handful of years. The visiting team has a clear talent and depth advantage here, but playing a noon snoozer in Bloomington while flying high with confidence after last week’s result definitely is a recipe for a slow start and a bit of a letdown. I wanted to come out and say the Buckeyes completely prove the oddsmakers wrong once again on this one, but I’m going to roll with the Vegas lines being closer than they were last week in this one. Ohio State gets the job done in the end (and covers the spread), but they do start a bit slow before finally getting things going midway through the third quarter. Ohio State 38 Indiana 17

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

The 2019 Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time against Indiana. Although the Hoosiers don't pose a huge threat, there are a few of questions going into the game in Bloomington. How will Justin Fields respond on the road? Will the defense become complacent after the shutout? I see Fields and the defense continuing their progression and responding positively in their next test. A huge narrative this week has been the disappointing losses to Iowa and Purdue in the past, so I don't see the Buckeyes letting that happen this week. I expect Ohio State to continue playing with an edge, and the hunger will allow them to continue dominating opponents. Ohio State 52 Indiana 17

Braden Moles - Staff Writer

Cincinnati was supposed to be the first big test for Ohio State and they passed with flying colors. It’s possible Cincinnati wasn’t quite the caliber of opponent they were hyped up to be, but regardless, this will be another big test for Ohio State and specifically Justin Fields. The sophomore has only attempted a couple of passes in a road game, much less the gritty atmosphere of a Big Ten conference game. Based on his first two games we have no reason to believe Fields will be rattled by Indiana, but weird things can happen in road games, so Fields and Ryan Day should prepare to see anything and everything. Indiana has been tested, but unfortunately for them it was by Ball State, a team that most others would handle with ease, yet the Hoosiers could not put the finishes touches on their 34-24 win until late in the fourth quarter. Their second victory came against in a 52-0 win over FCS team Eastern Illinois, so with Indiana not having played anywhere near the caliber of a good team so far, I think it’s likely they get punched in the mouth early similar to how Ohio State came out swinging against Florida Atlantic. I have now been burned twice by Ohio State, much like Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati have been burned by Justin Fields. They’ve gone and put up impressive performances, winning by more than the measly two touchdowns I’ve predicted them to win by. It’s time to go big or go home, and by the time you’re reading this we’re already on the road and I literally can’t go home, so it’s time to go big. Ohio State 48, Indiana 10

Ross Fulton - Analyst

Ohio State goes on its first road trip to play a solid (bowl eligible level?) Indiana team. The Buckeyes will face a spread run threat from the Hoosiers — will this be the game they use more of their bullet packages? It will be interesting how long they can get away with playing so much base defense as film piles up. Tom Allen is no longer calling the defense for Indiana, but Ohio State has had a lot of success the last few years against the Hoosiers with mesh crossing routes. Perhaps those patterns make a reappearance after being largely shelved against soft zones so far this season. Ohio State 38, Indiana 16

Kirk Barton - Former Captain

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have got to be on a great cardio regimen with all of these early season cupcakes on the menu. The Hoosiers somehow have been able to hang with us, but much of that died when Kevin Wilson left. He is ours now and I think he enjoys beating these guys every year. Greg Mattison is my team MVP thus far, as his voice and simplicity have made us no longer awful on defense. You can be as big of a guru as you’d like, but if kids can’t execute a concept it won’t matter. Kudos to Day for making the switch this past offseason. Ohio State 35 Indiana 14

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

Justin Fields and the Buckeyes take their show on the road this week to sleepy Bloomington. This place has been a house of horrors since 2012 and I could see us having similar struggles on Saturday. Chase Young and the defense has done a 180 since last year, and it has been great seeing the Silver Bullets back in action. Tuf Borland made a nice play last week and our linebackers look much more comfortable then last year. I look for them to take a step this week. Ohio State 28 Indiana 10

