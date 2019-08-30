Only time will tell what is in store for the Buckeyes during the entirety of the 2019 season but at this point we can only focus on the game set for Saturday against Florida Atlantic. The Owls have some talented players but certainly don't have the depth to hang with the top teams in the nation and despite what a certain FPI ranking may say, the Buckeyes are still among the elite of the elite. The oddsmakers concur with Ohio State coming in around a four touchdown favorite in their home opener. This game should prove to be a good chance for everyone, coaches included, to see where the Buckeyes have made strides and where some improvements needs to be made before a challenging Cincinnati team comes to town in week two. How do we see this game going? The outcome may not be in question with our pickers but everyone has an opinion of what they expect to see and we make our picks.

Kevin Noon - Publisher

I have gone round and round with what I think the offense is going to look like in 2019 and while I don't think anyone is going to expect it to pick up where the 2018 offense left off, I do think that it will look pretty good here in week one against a Florida Atlantic team that was short on defense last season and will probably need a little bit of time to sort some things out this season. How much will the Buckeyes run Justin Fields? I think the team needs to run him to be successful but I don't feel that they will need to run him all that much in this game. I expect to see a good amount of JK Dobbins carrying the ball and short passing to get the ball in the hands of playmakers with the purpose of making plays. It would not surprise me to see a couple of deep balls thrown too just to give teams something else to prepare for as well with guys like Chris Olave, KJ Hill and Garrett Wilson all getting to run some nine routes. Defensively I think we are going to see a different Ohio State team than what we saw last year in terms of 'chunk plays'. There are some talented offensive players for FAU and I think Ohio State will largely hold them in check as this defense takes its first step on the road to redemption after an abnormal 2018. The Buckeyes will work hard to get a lot of 2s and 3s out on the field when warranted for the opportunity to evaluate their depth against an opponent not wearing the same color scheme and that will keep the score down to a certain degree. There may be a moment or two where fans groan as the Buckeyes either give up a rare big play or don't convert that key 3rd down, but all-in-all, I expect Ohio State to have its way in this one and start the season with an easy opening win. Ohio State 42 FAU 10

Alex Gleitman - Recruiting Analyst

It won't be all smooth sailing as there is a lot of "new" for Ohio State in 2019. A new head coach. Four new defensive coaches. A new starting quarterback. Four new starters on the offensive line. And so on. I think that means a lot of questions that need to be answered for the Buckeyes, and the puzzle won't be solved against Florida Atlantic in the opener, but we may find a few pieces that will help us get there. I expect some bumps along the way, but as nearly four-touchdown favorites this one really shouldn't be close, despite Owls' head coach Lane Kiffin putting together a talented roster that is expected to make a bowl game and compete for the Conference USA title. Don't expect OSU to show too much on offense in week one, but I think they'll try and get Justin Fields comfortable with running the offense in a real game and get him in a rhythm early. They'll also lean on J.K. Dobbins to get it done on the ground, and get the offensive line some confidence in both run and pass blocking before a tougher opponent in Cincinnati in week 2. On defense, look for the Silver Bullets to make the first step in showing they are back. I expect a solid performance in holding FAU to 17 or less (one of those scores may come late when the game is out of hand), including two or three turnovers forced. I think Chase Young will assert himself as one of the best players in all of college football with a few sacks and big plays as well. In the end, I expect Kiffin to have a few tricks up his sleeve, but the talent gap is way too wide here for this one to really be competitive. Ohio State 48, FAU 17

Keaton Maisano - Staff Writer

Week one is finally here, and Ohio State will be playing against their own expectations as much as they are playing FAU. Lane Kiffin and the Owls will come into the game with flashes on offense, but the revamped defense for the Buckeyes will flex their muscles and establish themselves as an elite defense. The defense will force at least three turnovers, and the impact of Jeff Hafley on the secondary will be felt. Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins will have no problem gaining yards on the ground, and Ryan Day will definitely be able to ease Fields into the game by mixing in some easy throws. The player to keep an eye out for is Josh Proctor, as he has had a solid camp and may see the field a lot in a lopsided game. Ohio State 59 FAU 13

Braden Moles - Staff Writer

The first game of the new regime. A lot to look forward to, but also some things to be hesitant about. Will Justin Fields come out swinging in his first appearance as Ohio State’s starting quarterback? Will new head coach Ryan Day be able to shake off any first game jitters? We’ll soon find out how these guys will handle the pressure. Looking at their opponent, Florida Atlantic has had a good offense the last few years, ranking 45th last season with 31.1 points per game. Their two leading rushers from last season are gone, but redshirt sophomore quarterback Chris Robison returns this year after passing for over 2,500 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Defensively, however, the Owls haven’t fared as well, giving up 31.8 points in 2018, good for 92nd in the country. Despite challenges defensively, senior linebacker Rashad Smith is still a force to be reckoned with, combining for 85 tackles in addition to a team-high four interceptions last season. While I don’t think Ohio State is in any serious danger of dropping this one, the 27.5 point spread seems a bit much for my taste with all the questions surrounding how the 2019 Buckeyes will look. I’m expecting a bit of a slow start, but Ohio State will start to pull away as the game goes on and overwhelm Florida Atlantic with the depth and talent they’re putting on the field. Ohio State 35, FAU 10

Ross Fulton - Analyst

I’m most interested in seeing the schemes of the new look OSU defense. It will be a good showcase of how and when they are going to use the new bullet position because FAU will rarely be heavier than 11 personnel. I think we see a lot of Brendan White and that this is a defensive led Buckeye team early in the year. I think that the OSU passing game will be a work in progress, at least early on. The Buckeye offense will instead be like the early Urban Meyer teams with a two-headed rushing attack from JK Dobbins and Justin Fields. Look for the offense to have some early hiccups early, which will lead to a lower scoring game than some expect. Ohio State 37, FAU 12

Kirk Barton - Former Captain

I really wanted to put 35 up there, but given the chance we score 70 I held off. Our veteran OL will really get some movement versus these guys, and their only hope is to blitz and stem fronts to try and confuse the new starters. That is a double edged sword, as it can lead to huge holes if players do not get to their gaps. I think JK and Demario go over 200 yards for the day. Or at least I hope that. Defensively, my eyes will squarely be on the linebackers. Following the worst effort I have seen since at least 2011, Greg Mattison was brought in to fix the position with the help of Al Washington. I give Tuf Borland a pass for last year, as he was six-months off of the worst injury an athlete can suffer and still was a warrior and gutted it out. I WISH people would take the same viewpoint. He should have rehabbed all year and not put all of that bad/slow film out. Hopefully the 2x captain has a big year. Ohio State 42 FAU 21

NevadaBuck - Bringer of Nuggets

Justin Fields makes his debut versus one of the worst defenses in 1A and will shine with five touchdowns, including two on the ground. JK Dobbins will run behind a new interior OL and will reclaim his 2017 form in Ryan Day’s new offense. Defensively, Chase Young will be a terror on the edge a make a case for the Heisman this year as long as he stays healthy. Greg Mattison’s defense will finally be unleashed, and the simplification will pay dividends. Looking forward to more cohesion between the back 7 and the front four. Too many errors last year. Ohio State 49 FAU 14

@FakeUrban - Twitter Icon