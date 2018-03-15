BuckeyeGrove.com

BOISE, Idaho - With apologies to the four play-in games, March Madness is finally here as 16 games will tip-off today as the field will be cut in half by Friday night and the NCAA Tournament dreams of 32 teams will be dashed. The Buckeyes are hoping not to be part of that number as they face off with South Dakota State later today in the 12-5 game in the West Regional from Taco Bell Arena. You could joke that the Buckeyes would much rather face South Dakota State than Penn State but don't take anything away from the Jackrabbits, the winners of the Summit League. SDSU has been in the Big Dance four times and has not recorded a win as of yet, but this might be the best team that they have brought to the tournament and with a young and relatively inexperienced team in the postseason, the Buckeyes will have their hands full if they want to advance to the next round and have a chance to escape Boise and make it to Los Angeles next week for the Sweet Sixteen. But first things first. SDSU is the team lining up across from the Buckeyes and 12 vs. 5 games don't always go as planned. How do we see this game shaping up? We make our picks in advance of Ohio State's first NCAA Tournament game since the 2015 tourney.

Kevin Noon - Publisher/Managing Editor

I love the NCAA Tournament and I love playing bracket games. Each year, I fill out my brackets and go back afterwards and make sure I have picked at least two 12 over 5 upsets and if I have not, I force myself to adjust. Why? 12's have beaten 5's 47 times and in the last 10 years have almost played even, 19 up and 21 down. Ohio State has lost once as a 5 seed to a 12 seed, in 2001 to Utah State. What does that mean once the ball is tipped? Absolutely nothing. The only numbers that matter at that point are the final team point totals. There will be a lot of talented players in Boise between the two regions that are playing there this week but no game may have more intrigue in terms of a player vs. player situation than Keita Bates-Diop vs. Mike Daum. Both teams really rely on their main player to get things going and if one of them is 'not feeling it' then things generally don't go well for their team as a whole. South Dakota State shoots the three at a very high rate (better than 40-percent) but that is such a streaky type of thing, those shots are either going to fall or they are not. The adrenaline of the NCAA Tournament sometimes does funny things, even for a team that has been accustomed for the past couple of seasons making it to the Big Dance. The Buckeyes are going to have to get Kaleb Wesson involved and he is going to have to convert better than he has down the stretch this season. In four of his last seven games, he has been held to single-digit scoring and put up zero against Purdue. Granted, Isaac Haas is not walking through that door for SDSU. Wesson and the Buckeyes have to run their offense, they cannot fall in love with the three-pointer and try and out-gun the Jackrabbits, that won't end well more than likely for an Ohio State team that is about seven percentage points worse from distance. In the end, Ohio State's physicality will win out, unless the game is called extremely tight and plays against the Buckeyes or any Big Ten team for that matter. Bates-Diop will volume shoot, will regain some of his touch and should have a double-double while Kaleb Wesson should have a big game. If Kam Williams or C.J. Jackson starts feeling it, it may help the Buckeyes pull away late and be able to to not empty the bucket before a potential rematch with Gonzaga. Ohio State 79 South Dakota State 70

Colin Gay - Staff Writer

South Dakota State has been doing a lot of things right in the Summit League, which should be no surprise from a team that won their league title. First, the Jackrabbits can score. Led by forward Mike Daum, who averages 23.8 points per game, South Dakota State averages 84.9 points per game, making 47 percent of shots from the field. They are also tied for the conference lead in three-point shooting, making 40 percent of shots from deep; with 6’6” guard Skyler Flatten making over 50 percent of his attempts from behind the arc. The Jackrabbits are also big, leading the Summit League in rebounding; averaging 39 rebounds per game, which would have finished second in the Big Ten behind Michigan State. South Dakota State also does not turn the ball over very often, averaging only 10 turnovers per game, ranked first in the conference. However, looking at the defensive numbers for the Jackrabbits, Ohio State should not have any trouble scoring points on Thursday afternoon. South Dakota State gives up an average of 74.1 points per game, allowing opponents to shoot 42.9 percent from the field. Daum will have the matchup with Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop to look forward to, with the redshirt junior averaging 19.4 points per game and shooting 48.4 percent from the floor. Also, forward Jae’Sean Tate will return to tournament play after he made eight of 13 shots from the field for a combined 19 points in his two games in the 2014 NCAA Tournament. If Ohio State allows the Jackrabbits to get streaky from deep, this could be a prime example of another 12-seed over a five-seed upset special. However, if the Buckeyes go to the same strategy that got them to the tournament in the first place, utilizing Bates-Diop in the post along with players like Tate and Kaleb Wesson and passing out to Kam Williams and C.J. Jackson in the perimeter, this should not be the game for Ohio State fans to worry about. Ohio State 76 South Dakota State 68

Nick McWilliams - Staff Writer

Who would've thought this is where Ohio State would be in March? The Cindrella story of the Buckeyes to this point is enough to write home about, given their crazy performance in the regular season. Well, crazy considering this was supposed to be a rebuilding season. Drawing the ominous 5 versus 12 seed, where the tournament seemingly always has upsets, Ohio State squares off with a team with a string of NCAA appearances. South Dakota State is in the tourney for the three-striaght season, powered by some potent offense and an undefeated record at home. The Jackrabbits have been knocked out in the first round in their last two appearances, falling victim to Maryland in 2015 as a 5 seed and Gonzaga last season. Ohio State fans might cringe at the thought of facing such a lethal team in terms of field goal percentage considering what happened when Penn State knocked down shots, but the fact of the matter remains that the Buckeyes are equipped with players to slow the high-powered offense of South Dakota State. For starters, Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate has the knack for limiting opponents he faces to low scoring outputs. Leading Jackrabbits scorer Mike Daum is a forward and could draw a matchup with Tate, who can limit his output if he stays out of foul trouble. After struggling in the last part of the season at times, it's Keita Bates-Diop's time to power the Ohio State offense and push the Buckeyes past the opening round of the tournament. Coming off two weeks rest, Chris Holtmann should have his troops fired up for their first taste of tournament play since 2015. There will be rust, no doubt about it, but playing a team not accustomed to the physical defense of the Big Ten could be a big x-factor. If the Buckeyes use a physicality advantage and play the game close to the vest, expect Ohio State to advance into the round of 32. Ohio State 79 South Dakota State 73

Fake Urban Meyer - @FakeUrban