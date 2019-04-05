COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Spring practice hums along, and Ohio State's crop of defensive hires are getting in tune with each other.

Co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison and head coach Ryan Day addressed the media Friday, detailing the team's progression during spring practice. Each spoke during his interview about the ways that the defensive staff are coming together to place the 2019 defense in its best position to win.

"The staff is not a staff made up of a bunch of egos, and that's what really, really hurts staffs," Mattison said. "This staff here is truly a staff that wants Ohio State football and the players we're dealing with to be the very best they can be."