Former Ohio State defensive lineman Tracy Sprinkle signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent after failing to be picked in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Sprinkle was the fourth defensive lineman from Ohio State to join an NFL team, with Sam Hubbard, Tyquan Lewis and Jalyn Holmes each being drafted.

Last season, the former three-star recruit out of Elyria, Ohio played in 14 games for Ohio State, recording 16 tackles, including a career-high of five against Army. He also had three tackles for loss and a pass deflection.

Sprinkle was not invited to participate in the 2018 NFL Combine.