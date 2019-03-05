COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spring practice starts tomorrow and there will be plenty more questions going into this spring than there will be answers as it is year number one under new head coach Ryan Day. The two-time Big Ten Champions return a healthy number of starters but see 50-percent turnover on the coaching staff and the move of Urban Meyer across Olentangy River Road from the WHAC to the Fawcett Center and his new role in the AD’s office. The team will get two practices under its belt this week before breaking for Spring Break. The team will return for a dozen more practices and then meet in Ohio Stadium on April 13th for the annual spring game, an opportunity to see many familiar faces along with some new names taking part in the annual scrimmage. As we are now inside of 24 hours until the start of spring practice, there is no better time than now to set the stage with a quick primer to get everyone ready for a couple of weeks of football as we wait for spring to arrive and take one more step toward the 2019 season.

In case you missed it

Urban Meyer's coaching career came to a close at the Rose Bowl Kevin Noon

Unless you are brand new to Ohio State football or served a year-long assignment in the furthest corners of the planet, you know what happened last year. We saw a season that started on a controversial note as Urban Meyer fired wide receivers coach Zach Smith after reports surfaced claiming spousal abuse between the couple during Big Ten Football Media Days. Comments at the event led to an investigation that ultimately led to Meyer and Athletic Director Gene Smith each serving suspensions that cost each the first three games of the season. During Meyer’s absence, Day assumed the role of head coach and helped lead the Buckeyes to a 3-0 start to the season. The Buckeyes would run off a 7-0 start to the season before falling to Purdue in West Lafayette (Ind.) in a game reminiscent of a 2017 loss at Iowa that kept the Big Ten Champions out of the College Football Playoff. History would repeat itself in 2018 as Ohio State would go on to win the league title, punctuated with a 62-39 thrashing of Michigan in the season finale and a 45-24 win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. Shortly after that game, Meyer would announce his retirement as Ohio State’s head coach due to health concerns and the naming of Day as the new head coach, effective after Ohio State’s bowl game. Ohio State would go on to the Rose Bowl, Meyer’s first and only appearance in The Granddaddy of Them All as the Buckeyes would send Meyer off a winner, 28-23 and cap off a 13-1 season for Ohio State. Dwayne Haskins would finish third in Heisman trophy voting as he led the Buckeyes to 50 passing touchdowns and rewrote the single-season passing record book at Ohio State.

Key departures

The loss of Dwayne Haskins to the NFL is a big deal USA Today Sports

Obviously the first one that people will talk about, even before talking about the loss of Haskins will be the loss of Meyer. Sure, Meyer will be across the street, just a short trip via golf cart over to the football building. But the program also needs to make a clean transition as this is now Day’s program and it will be important for many reasons for Day to stand on his own two feet. He has already been identified as one of the bright football minds in the game and he will have his opportunity now to prove that with no safety net in place as the Buckeyes look to defend their league title in 2019. The Ohio State offense will lose a lot more than the defense will, especially with the loss of Haskins, a first-year starter who came in and turned the league on its ear. He threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns and had a 70.0-percent completion rate. He threw for 400-plus yards in four games and came a single yard shy of having Ohio State’s only 500-yard passing game in program history. In fact, of the five 400-yard passing games in program history, Haskins has four of them. Additionally, Ohio State loses a trio of talented wide receivers with Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon all off to the next level. The Buckeyes will lose a lot of speed as Campbell was tied for the fastest receiver in the combine while McLaurin and Dixon each placed in the top-eight of all receivers to run. The Buckeyes also saw running back Mike Weber opt for an early try at the NFL and will lose a 1,000-yard rusher who came close to matching that number once again in 2018. Weber dealt with an injury-plagued 2017 season, a season that allowed then-freshman running back JK Dobbins to burst onto the season and create a platoon system at running back. Ohio State will also lose four offensive linemen who started games last season with Michael Jordan and Isaiah Prince each having three years of starts under their belts while Malcolm Pridgeon and Demetrius Knox were both key starters in 2018. Defensively, Ohio State lost Nick Bosa after the third game of the season and the loss of arguably the best defensive player in college football certainly played a role in Ohio State’s fortunes the rest of the way. Ohio State also loses Dre’mont Jones on the defensive line as well, a freakish interior lineman that could edge his way into the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. The Buckeyes only lost one player in the secondary as Kendall Sheffield made the early jump to the NFL pool after coming in as a JUCO transfer. Sheffield was injured at the NFL Scouting Combine during the bench press drill and suffered a similar pectoral injury to Billy Price a year prior.

Key Additions

The addition of Jonah Jackson gets lost in the news about Justin Fields Associated Press

Ohio State had an abnormally small recruiting class for 2019 with only 17 members and due to the small numbers, ended up 21st in the Rivals.com team rankings. On a per-player star average, the numbers were much higher as the Buckeyes finished in the top-five. Before getting into who is on campus now and who is not with early enrollees and such, we are now in the world of transfers and the Buckeyes landed two of the biggest, one by way of a traditional transfer and one via the graduate transfer route. Justin Fields made his way from Georgia to Ohio State and won an NCAA appeal to gain immediate eligibility. That move prompted back-up quarterback Tate Martell to transfer from Ohio State to Miami and the Buckeyes now have a thin quarterback room with Fields, Matthew Baldwin and Chris Chugunov all on scholarship. All three will be on hand for spring practice 2019 with Fields already on campus. Last season at UGA, Fields played in 12 games, backing up Jake Fromm. The then-freshman passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Fields was not used as a passer by the Bulldogs however all that much with no more than eight attempts in any one game. Fields did complete better than 69-percent of his 39 attempts. Ohio State looked to a conference foe to solve a depth question at the offensive line position. Jonah Jackson is joining the Buckeyes via graduate transfer from Rutgers, where Jackson was a captain and a multi-year starter for the Scarlet Knights. He will not be in the equation for spring ball however as he finished up his undergraduate studies before enrolling at Ohio State to start the summer. Jackson has the versatility to play anywhere on the interior line and there is question if guard or center will be in his future and this spring will go a long way in determining that, as Ohio State evaluates where it might need an upgrade going into the summer. Ohio State welcomes in more than half a dozen early enrollees, all of them will have an opportunity to go through spring ball and have that first opportunity to make an impression. It is too early to handicap who really might have a shot to see meaningful minutes in the 2019 season but of the players already on campus at this point, wide receiver Garrett Wilson has the tools to take a step forward in year one, much the way that Chris Olave did in 2018. Zach Harrison is Ohio State’s highest rated recruit and defensive line coach Larry Johnson has never been shy about rotating linemen in and out and Harrison could definitely be in the mix for some minutes this upcoming season if he shows that he is too good not to play.

A Few Quick Questions

What kind of changes might be seen on defense moving forward? Scott Stuart