COLUMBUS, Ohio – With a secondary full of question marks, spring practice will offer a chance for Ohio State to relieve some of the uncertainty at defensive back.

It is no secret that the Buckeyes will need to rehaul a secondary that lost Jeff Okudah, Damon Arnette and Jordan Fuller, and the next wave of starters will need to step up. As spring practices begin to kick into full gear, the time will be crucial for player development and evaluation.

The situation would be a lot more concerning if there was not already certainty at the top of the pecking order. With the return of Shaun Wade, there seems to be an understanding that he will be the one responsible for leading the next group of defensive backs.

“I mean Shaun coming back was huge,” Ryan Day said on the state of the secondary. “I think Shaun, in my opinion, should be considered the top corner in the country coming back in all of football.”