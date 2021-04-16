BuckeyeGrove - Spring Game: Team Brutus vs. Team Buckeye roster breakdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– While the typical Spring Game format at Ohio State pits Team Scarlet against Team Gray, the program has tweaked that formula a bit this year, dividing the team into a Brutus group and a Buckeye contingent for the first half of Saturday's scrimmage. These teams will compete against each other for one half only, according to a program release on Friday, while the second half of the exhibition will be offense vs. defense without quarter breaks. The first half will consist of two 10-minute quarters where the play clock will stop, prior to a 12-minute halftime. Quarterbacks will be in black non-contact jerseys, and all tackling will be "thud tempo."

Team Brutus breakdown

Stroud will likely start out at quarterback for Team Brutus on Saturday. (USA Today Sports)

Team Brutus, which will be designated as the "visitor" group, will be coached by defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, and features second and first-year quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord, respectively. At running back, Team Brutus will have 2020 starter Master Teague, as well as redshirt freshman Miyan Williams, third-year RB Steele Chambers and 2021 Rivals100 all-purpose back Evan Pryor.

The wide receiving corps for Team Brutus includes 2020 receiving leading Chris Olave, highly-touted true freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and former five-star prospect Julian Fleming, among others.

Up front, Team Brutus will likely start out with Matt Jones at center, and starting left tackle Thayer Munford will be protecting Stroud, McCord and company as well. On the other side of the ball, Team Brutus will have sixth-year DT Antwuan Jackson up front, and second-year Buckeye Ty Hamilton at defensive tackle as well. On the edge of the D-line, former five-star pass rushers Zach Harrison and Jack Sawyer will be paired on Team Brutus as well, joining Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Darrion Henry-Young. Teradja Mitchell and Cody Simon and freshman Reid Carrico are all at linebacker for Team Brutus, while third-year sophomore Ronnie Hickman is listed as a bullet on the team's official roster.

Returning starter Marcus Williamson will be at corner for Team Brutus, joining second-year CBs Ryan Watts and Cameron Martinez as well as veteran and former five-star prospect Tyreke Johnson. The only two Buckeyes listed at safety on Team Brutus are Kourt Williams, who will likely not see the field as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL, and Bryson Shaw. For a look at the entire Team Brutus roster, you can click right here.

Team Buckeye breakdown

Miller leads the way at QB for Team Buckeye. (USA Today Sports)

Team Buckeye, the "home team" on Saturday, will be coached by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and led by second-year quarterback Jack Miller on offense. At Miller's disposal at WR will be junior Garrett Wilson, who said this week that he will be moving back to the outside from his slot position this past year, as well as second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and junior Jameson Williams, among others. No. 1 tight end Jeremy Ruckert will also join Team Buckeye as a receiving option. Team Buckeye will have Rivals100 freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield, joining third-year RB Marcus Crowley.

Blocking for those talented backs will be a couple of presumptive 2021 starters on the offensive line, including 2020 starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, and second-year OL Paris Johnson Jr., who will line up next to Petit-Frere in Wyatt Davis' old post at right guard. Luke Wypler will likely take snaps at center, with Dawand Jones and Josh Fryar on the roster as well at tackle and guard, respectively. On defense, Taron Vincent, Jerron Cage and Jaden McKenzie will see plenty of reps at DT, and they'll be flanked by 2020 starting defensive end Tyreke Smith, as well as senior Tyler Friday. At linebacker, Team Buckeye has senior K'Vaughan Pope and third-year sophomore Tommy Eichenberg, and fellow third-year Buckeye Craig Young is listed as a bullet. Second and first-year CBs Lejond Cavazos and Denzel Burke are listed at corner, and long-time Buckeye Demario McCall is listed at both wide receiver and corner for Saturday's scrimmage.