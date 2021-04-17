COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doesn’t it feel good to be back?

With the return of Ohio State football (and fans!) to Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon came the annual slate of questions surrounding the Buckeyes as we inch our way towards September.

On defense, those questions seem to exist in bulk. Beyond a handful of household names who return for 2021, Ohio State has a large number of starting spots to fill at each level of a unit that surrendered 25.8 points per game last season.

Let’s break down everything we saw from the Buckeye defense on a day without full-contact tackling.