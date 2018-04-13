COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Spring Football Game is still on, but you will need to get there a little bit earlier with bad weather in the area. The university announced earlier on Friday that the game will move to 11:45am with the scheduled lacrosse game that was supposed to take place now being held on Friday evening.

Gates will open at Ohio Stadium at 10 a.m. and the parking lots will now open at 6 a.m. for those interested in a little pre-Spring Game tailgating. Parking will be free in the lots around the stadium and on campus outside of the west stadium lot.

The game will still be broadcast live on 97.1 FM The Fan in Columbus and on Big Ten Network.

Tickets will be good for both the Spring Game and the lacrosse game vs. Michigan. That game will be held at Ohio Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. and fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets to attend the Spring Game.

Ohio State will continue to enforce its no-bag policy but both umbrellas and ponchos will be allowed in Ohio Stadium on Saturday. To learn more about Ohio State's event policies and procedures, visit www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/gameday.