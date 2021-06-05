Speedy 2023 DB Christian Gray discusses offer from the Buckeyes

Following Wednesday's one-day camp, a handful of high school football prospects saw Ohio State dip into their recruitments. Amongst the recipients of an offer from the program was newly minted four-star defensive back Christian Gray. Gray, who hails from St. Louis (Missouri), also hauled in offers from Arizona State and Oklahoma this week.

When sharing the reaction to Ohio State becoming an option for him at the next level, Gray says he was emotional after getting the green light. "It was very exciting," Gray told BuckeyeGrove. "I can't even lie, but I cried just a little bit. It means so much because it was my grandpa's favorite school to watch. It was our favorite school.

"We loved to watch the school play football," Gray added. "We loved how they approached the game of football and how they played." Gray showed out in front of the staff a few days ago, with the highlight of his day being the 40-yard dash. The 6-foot, 174-pounder ran two 40-yard dash times of 4.42 seconds and 4.40 seconds, an impressive feat for an incoming 11th grader. Overall, Gray appreciated the camp experience because of the knowledge he gained from the coaches. "Learning from the coaches was really fun," Gray said. "They taught me different things. How to play my technique. I just learned different things from them, so it was really good." Once the camp was over, Gray went into Ryan Day's office, where he was greeted by tOSU's head coach, as well as Kerry Coombs and Matt Barnes. There, the trio of staff members spoke with Gray about his performance, and told him about the good news. "They were all in a room together and told me "Congratulations, you have an offer,'" Gray said. "They said they like me because I did very good. They like my athleticism and how I play the game."

Just yesterday, Gray was one of 10 rising juniors to receive his fourth star from Rivals.com. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)