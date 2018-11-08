COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Throughout the season for the Buckeyes, they have struggled in a lot of different areas. Whether that be limiting big plays in the defense or finding an effective running game, the Buckeyes have been far from perfect which has opened the team to criticism.

When Ohio State had a tough game against Purdue in Ross-Ade Stadium that resulted in a devastating loss, the criticism got louder and more frequent across the country throughout the media that the Buckeyes may never fully put it together this year.

Redshirt senior guard Demetrius Knox loves the amount of doubt casted to the offensive line and his team and has said that the criticism has fueled the Buckeyes with a chip-on-their-shoulder mentality for the remaining games in the 2018 schedule.

"It's exciting when people doubt you," Knox said. "The doubt that we have coming towards our program, we love that. Everybody here expects us to win and that is the mindset, but when people have a little bit of doubt towards you, it's beautiful. Get to prove you wrong."