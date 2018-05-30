COLUMBUS, Ohio – The traveling for Southern Swing Six has been over for almost two weeks and was another major success as we made our way through multiple states, talked to dozens of players and filed a lot of exclusive content that nobody else can put out. It is hard to believe that we have been doing this trip for six years and the future is bright for this trip to go on each and every year moving forward as Ohio State's recruiting focus continues to be a national one. During the six previous swings, we have traveled through 18 different states as part of the various trips, been to more schools than we can count and have seen the same scenery each and every year. RELATED: Southern Swing Six Stories | Sounding Off | From the Road We have almost been caught in a tornado, we drove threw a bear crossing in the national forest in Florida and nearly started a fight in the TSA line all in 2018. Where did our journey take us this year? These are just rough maps of where we went, we are not including driving from school to school and not every leg of the trip is representative of where the Garmin actually took us.

From Nashville, we took a flight to Dallas to take some miles off of the trip.

From Dallas, Marc flew to Chicago to cover his third Rivals Camp Series stop of the trip and I flew to Nashville to pick up the car and drive it back to Columbus. There are a lot more numbers to be had from Southern Swing Six and the full scope of the six trips in total. We will try and put some things in perspective.

6,386: This is the number of miles that we traveled this trip, sort of. While we are counting Marc's trip to Chicago a part of the trip, we are not going to count the air miles of the Dallas to Chicago flight or the miles of the Chicago to Columbus flight because at the end, it just does not fit within the parameters of how we have calculated miles in the past. This number is the highest number of miles that we have traveled for any of our Southern Swings. The old high was 5,838 in 2017 but the difference with that trip was all of those miles were by car. This year, we only drove a paltry 5,124 miles and flew the rest. Just how far is that? You could drive from San Diego (Calif.) to Myrtle Beach (S.C.) and back and still drive fewer miles than we did in 2018 (R/T to/from San Diego/Myrtle Beach is 5,002 miles).

25,059: This is the number of miles that we have traveled over the course of the six Southern Swings. Just for a little bit of a comparison, the circumference of the Earth? That would be 24,091 miles. Take that, Earth.

Table Name Year Total Miles Car Miles Air Miles 2018 6386 5124 1262 2017 5838 5838 0 2016 5084 5084 0 2015 3210 2314 896 2014 2473 2473 0 2013 2068 2068 0

703: This is the longest drive of the trip, from Brandon (Fla.) to our hotel just outside of the Nashville International Airport. Fortunately, we had the whole day (and night) to make this drive and it was largely uneventful. Our second longest drive was 546 miles from Pickerington (Ohio) to Greenwood (S.C.) to start the trip. We were not as fortunate on this trip as construction slowdowns were frequent on this first leg of the trip.

93: Okay, we are not sure about this number exactly, but we are going to say it was the average high temperature for the second week of Southern Swing (TX, OK, KS). We know that winter in Columbus would not go away and that we were cursing, 'Why won't it just get warm already' through April. But 93 degrees and some unknown relative humidity made this second week downright oppressive when we had to get out of the car.

45: The number of stories generated from this Southern Swing (including this story). This includes all of the stories from the road as well as two stories from 'Tales of the Road' as well as our 'Sounding Off' series and a few late pieces from Marc after we returned to Ohio with Southern Swing-based quotes and analysis.

11: The number of players in the Rivals100 for the class of 2019 that we interviewed either on or off camera. For those who are not into math, that is more than 10-percent of the current Rivals100 that we talked to. Throw in Lejond Cavazos who is a member of the class of 2020 and there were some heavy hitters that were spoken to on this trip. The highest rated player? Trey Sanders is ranked No. 11 in the current rankings. This list also includes current Ohio State commit Garrett Wilson (No. 88).

2: The number of players that we spoke to that have committed since we have returned. Neither of them was to Ohio State with Luke Deal (Auburn) and Hudson Card (Texas).