Ohio State is set to take another assistant coach from the University of Michigan, sources have told BuckeyeGrove.com. Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington, who has been weighing an offer from Ohio State in recent weeks, will make the move to Columbus according to multiple sources.

The news comes just a day after Ohio State landed former Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison to become co-defensive coordinator. This is also the third new defensive assistant added by head coach Ryan Day in the past 24 hours.

A formal announcement is expected in the near future by Ohio State. Sources continue to feel that a fourth new defensive assistant will be added and that the goal of Day and the Ohio State brain trust is to have that finalized by the end of the week.

BuckeyeGrove.com will have more as it is available.