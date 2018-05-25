Sounding Off: Pregame Rituals | Junk food habit | First Highlight | Who's the GOAT?

COLUMBUS, Ohio – We wrap up our week of talking to our Southern Swing participants up with something that is near and dear to the hearts of all that take part in the discussions here at BuckeyeGrove.com, recruiting.

If it were not for recruiting, there really would be little to talk about around these parts and Southern Swing would have never been born.

Our travels took us to talk to some of the top recruiting in the nation from within a several state region, and most of these players have had a chance to go on more than a few visits already as they are working toward their collegiate decisions.

What is the wildest thing that any of these recruits have seen or done so far during their recruitments? We asked for them not to really name and names to protect the innocent but just give us an idea of what it is like to go through the process. Not everyone had a story to share with us and we cut the list down to some of our best answers.