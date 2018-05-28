Sounding Off: Wildest Recruiting Story | Pregame Rituals | Junk food habit | First Highlight | Who's the GOAT?

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It is easy to view all of the targets we spoke to on our Southern Swing trip as young men who are focused only on football and make no mistake, football takes up a big part of their lives. But they are much more than that, they have other passions beyond the gridiron, they just may not have the time to really focus on anything else the way they do trying to balance football and high school.

But what if football was not an option? What if that were taken on the table? What would be the passion for these players who have excelled at their craft for so long?

We put that question to them, maybe not exactly in those terms but if it were not football, what would be their passion. Check out the video above and find out what makes so many of these young men tick.