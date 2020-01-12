BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Change is needed for the Ohio State basketball team, and it is up to every player and coach donning the Scarlet and Gray to right the ship.

In the March of 2019, the Buckeyes and Hoosiers met in the Big Ten tournament. Both teams were fringe teams for making the NCAA tournament, and despite a season of mixed results, Chris Holtmann’s group was able to secure the victory and a spot in the big dance.

Now in 2020, the Ohio State basketball team is in the midst of a slide that has completely altered the course of its season. Unable to get back on track against Indiana, the Buckeyes will need to do some soul searching and seek growth in practice to salvage their goals.

“Like [Andre Wesson] and [D.J. Carton] said, it starts in practice,” Kaleb Wesson said on turning the season around. “You’ve got to make these plays in practice so they translate to the game. You can’t go out in practice and not box out, not play physical and turn the ball over and expect to come out here and things are going to change.”

For the fourth game in a row, Ohio State was unable to overcome offensive problems and win the game. Falling to Indiana 66-54, the Buckeyes are now sitting at 1-4 in the Big Ten and the team looks lightyears away from the one that was able to beat Kentucky less than a month ago.

Whether it was the early success that was uncharacteristic or the current struggles, the Buckeyes are here now, and it is up to the players and coaches to fix the issues. With any collegiate sport, the roster is locked in for the season, so the changes will have to come from within.

Holtmann is confident, however, that he has the guys in the locker room that can turn the tide and build some positive momentum.

“I feel really good about the guys we have in the locker room and their ability to respond, but listen, it won’t change until we change some of these things. That’s on all of us,” Holtmann said. “It’s not going to change until we play smarter and tougher and sounder in a lot of ways.”