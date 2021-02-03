BuckeyeGrove - Sotos to have season-ending shoulder surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State men's basketball won't be getting its backup point guard back for the closing stretch of the season.

Head coach Chris Holtmann said Wednesday that Jimmy Sotos, who transferred in from Bucknell ahead of this season, will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery after suffering an injury against Rutgers on Jan. 9.

The Rutgers game was Sotos' second start of the season, and it was the Buckeyes' first game without regular starting point guard CJ Walker, who missed four games in January with torn ligaments in his hand.

Sotos scored a season-high six points in the win, but left the game in the second half after injuring his shoulder diving for a loose ball.

Holtmann said Sotos likely knew his season was over at that point, but that he wanted to exhaust every possibility before officially shutting it down for the year.

Holtmann said the surgery will require a six-month recovery process before returning to full contact.