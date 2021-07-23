INDIANAPOLIS – Big Ten Football Media Days moves into its second and final day and that means it is Ohio State day at Lucas Oil Stadium, a venue that the Buckeyes are quite fond of. It is the very same field that the Buckeyes have hoisted five silver footballs, given to the Big Ten Football champions, including a current streak of four in a row.

In a college football world with COVID-19, NIL, expansion rumors, playoff expansion and an upcoming season, there is no shortage of topics to discuss.

We had the opportunity to catch up with Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith as the afternoon festivities kicked off and had a chance to talk about a pair of the timely topics in advance to Ryan Day taking the podium.

Six weeks ago a recommendation came down about potential expansion of the College Football Playoff from four teams to a field of 12. The Buckeyes have made four of the seven fields, winning the first ever CFP Championship in 2014 and finishing as national runner-up last season after a semifinal win over Clemson.

The addition of more teams to the playoffs promises more games played for some teams as the CFP goes from just two rounds to four, taking what could be a 15-game season to 17 for a team playing in a conference championship game and not receiving a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Expansion of the field sounds good on paper to many, but there will be hurdles to clear before this can become a reality down the line. First and foremost, the reality that the season is going to get longer for several teams.

"I think that is the thing to study, the schedule," Smith said. "When are those games played? I don’t think you can reduce it from 12 because that impacts all the other schools that are not in it."

Ohio State won the Big Ten championship in both 2017 and 2018 and still did not gain entry to the CFP. An expansion to 12 teams would all but prevent that from happening ever again for a Power Five champion, but what about a scenario where Ohio State did not make a 12-team field? Is it as simple as just moving the regular season down to 11 games for everyone?

"Imagine if we were not in it, you are taking away a game, you are taking away revenue," Smith said. "So, to me, we have got to figure out what is the date of the games, the spacing."

The wear-and-tear of the season is a real issue and while it would not be a tough sell asking players to play more games, it is just not as cut-and-dry as that.

"Players want to play, they don't want to practice, so when you get to that time, what are the practice rules?" Smith asked. "How do they protect their bodies? That has to be continually looked at."