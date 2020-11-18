FAIRFAX, Va. - Not too many sophomore prospects can say they have the offer sheet that Aidan Leigh has.

Leigh, who attends Robinson Secondary School in Virginia, has seen Florida, LSU, Maryland, Ohio State and Oklahoma give him the green light. All of those offers occurred within five weeks of each other during the summer.

It is still very early in his recruitment, but Leigh is grateful for all the programs that have offered him thus far.

“It meant a lot,” Leigh said. “Having the chance to perform in front of some of the best schools in America. Deep down, I just wanted to make sure my mom never has to pay for anything. So, I’m just out here grinding.”