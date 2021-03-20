In this cycle, there is no question that linebackers have been one of Ohio State’s top priorities.

Three LBs are already committed to the program, and Al Washington remains in pursuit of multiple players to team up with that stellar group, such as Jalon Walker and Shawn Murphy.

Fast-forwarding to the 2023 cycle, however, Washington and the rest of the staff have not prioritized the position group too much, at least thus far. In fact, only a pair of sophomore linebackers – Anthony Hill and Malik Bryant – have been given the green light by Ohio State.

Last weekend, we had an opportunity to catch up with Hill, who spoke with BuckeyeGrove about what his conversations with the coaches have been like so far.

“They’re just trying to get to know me as a person right now,” Hill said of his contact with the staff. “They said we can talk about football later when I’m able to get up there.”