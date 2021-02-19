With the 2021 cycle almost in the rear-view mirror and their 2022 class almost halfway filled up, the Buckeyes are putting more of their recruiting efforts toward sophomore prospects.

This week alone, Ohio State has dipped into the recruitments of a handful of underclassmen, with a trio of them residing in Georgia.

One of the Peach State prospects who Ryan Day’s staff extended an offer to over the past few days was Stantavious Smith. Smith, who is already in possession of offers from over a dozen other schools, was speechless after Larry Johnson offered him on Thursday.

“I had been calling Coach [Johnson]. We were always talking,” Smith told BuckeyeGrove. “I called him and he told me to call him back at 7:30 because I was at weight training. So, then I called him back, and he talked to my parents and then he offered me. I really couldn’t say too much; I was just happy to get an offer from Ohio State.