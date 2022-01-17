Sonny Styles' showcase continues on basketball court ahead of Ohio State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Alex “Sonny” Styles is going to Ohio State. He wasn’t going to let anybody forget that Friday night. As the public address announcer at Pickerington Central High School said th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news