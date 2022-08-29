COLUMBUS — Just over two weeks ago Jim Knowles blew the whistle on the Sonny Styles project.

Knowles was asked a simple question: where does Styles fit into the Ohio State defense?

The new Buckeyes defensive coordinator set off a media storm -- and a potential NIL campaign for Styles down the road -- when he put a sexy label on the 6-foot-4, 222-pound freshman from Central (Pickerington, Ohio) High School.

“Too soon to tell," Knowles said nonchalantly. "He’s gonna be a secret weapon."

The fact that Styles is even being talked about at all on a college campus right now is pretty crazy. He's just 17 years old and won't turn 18 until the majority of his freshman season is over. He should be a game deep in his final season of prep football but is instead preparing for the Ohio State home opener against Notre Dame. Though the reclassification 'trend' is picking up steam, the fact that Styles skipped his final year of high school and didn't enroll with the Buckeyes until June should have helped mitigate the hyperbole around his physical talents. Somehow it hasn't.

But Ohio State coaches aren't just impressed by the obvious athletic skills, which are clearly rare. It's the other part of the game where Styles is actually showing himself to be ahead of the curve.

A kid this young shouldn't be this advanced in his knowledge of the game. That's what has really impressed Perry Eliano, the coach working with Styles day in and day out.