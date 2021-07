Social Slant: OSU pledges and staff members react to Fitzpatrick's decision

For the first time in over a year, the Buckeyes have added an offensive lineman to their 2022 class.

On Friday, Ryan Day and company received a commitment from George Fitzpatrick, marking their first 2022 o-lineman pledge since Tegra Tshabola joined the fold 15 months ago.

As a result, the coaching staff and Buckeye Nation alike expressed their excitement following Fitzpatrick's announcement an hour ago.

Scroll down below to see social media reactions from Ohio State's staff and commits, including No. 1 overall prospect Quinn Ewers.