BuckeyeGrove - Social Slant: Coaches, commits and a target react to Turner’s decision

After going over a couple of months without landing a commitment, Ohio State has added two new members to their 2022 class in less than a week.

The program got the ball rolling on Sunday by adding safety Kye Stokes to the fold. And, roughly a half hour ago, they saw Rivals250 cornerback Ryan Turner join forces with the Buckeyes.

With Turner being a coveted prospect, several people reacted to his decision earlier today. Down below are social media reactions from a few Ohio State coaches and pledges, as well as a five-star target in the 2023 class.