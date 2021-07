Social Slant: Coaches and commits react to Kojo Antwi's commitment

In the past five weeks, Ohio State's program has earned commitments from five prospects.

After landing Dallan Hayden, Kaleb Brown, J.T. Tuimoloau and Terrance Brooks, the Buckeyes' most recent addition is Kojo Antwi. Just over an hour ago, the Rivals250 wideout posted a commitment video on Twitter announcing he'll be heading to Columbus for the next three-to-five years.

With Antwi being a priority target in the 2022 class, his decision drew a number of responses on social media. Scroll down below to see reactions from Ohio State coaches and pledges, as well as one from a former player, to Antwi's commitment.