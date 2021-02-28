BuckeyeGrove - Social Media Slant: Staff members, commits react to Kyion Grayes' decision

Social Media Slant: Staff members, commits react to Kyion Grayes' decision
It did not take long for Kyion Grayes to announce his commitment to Ohio State.
The Rivals250 wide receiver was on the final day of his four-day stay in Columbus, but could not wait until he got back home to reveal where he'll be playing football at the next level. On Sunday morning, prior to heading back to Arizona, Grayes tweeted out that he was going to wear the Scarlet and Gray in college.
With Grayes being a key target for Ryan Day's program in this class, there were plenty of reactions to his announcement today. Check out what future Buckeyes and even a few Ohio State staff members had to say on social media following Grayes' commitment.
Let’s work 🌰 https://t.co/xVjN6Xxzz9— Dasan ❌ccullough ¹ (@Dasan2022) February 28, 2021
Congrats family!! https://t.co/n4jzo87kga— Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) February 28, 2021
Let’s go 😎‼️ https://t.co/io4oJ1ZkSU— CJ Hicks (@imcjhicks) February 28, 2021
🍿— Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) February 28, 2021
He’s Never Lost a Battle!#HappySunday— Keenan Bailey (@CoachKee) February 28, 2021
B🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️MMM‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/fmpuEbYA6h— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) February 28, 2021
BOOOOOOM🌵🌵🌵🌵 pic.twitter.com/TfVyGAp3jP— Billy Fessler (@BillyFessler) February 28, 2021
Welcome to the brotherhood🌰 https://t.co/K7dxaBICfP— Denzel Burke (@King10Burke) February 28, 2021
💥— Tegra Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) February 28, 2021
