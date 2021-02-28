BuckeyeGrove - Social Media Slant: Staff members, commits react to Kyion Grayes' decision

It did not take long for Kyion Grayes to announce his commitment to Ohio State.

The Rivals250 wide receiver was on the final day of his four-day stay in Columbus, but could not wait until he got back home to reveal where he'll be playing football at the next level. On Sunday morning, prior to heading back to Arizona, Grayes tweeted out that he was going to wear the Scarlet and Gray in college.

With Grayes being a key target for Ryan Day's program in this class, there were plenty of reactions to his announcement today. Check out what future Buckeyes and even a few Ohio State staff members had to say on social media following Grayes' commitment.