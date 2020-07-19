 BuckeyeGrove - Social Media Slant: Buckeye coaches and commits react to Hancock's decision
Social Media Slant: Buckeye coaches and commits react to Hancock's decision

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

For the first time since May 24, the Ohio State Buckeyes added another prospect to their stellar 2021 class. Earlier today, Jordan Hancock became the 15th member of the Rivals250 to team up with Ryan Day's program.

Multiple Ohio State coaches and commits tweeted about Hancock's decision after his announcement, and you can check out all of those reactions down below.

