BuckeyeGrove - Social Media Slant: Buckeye coaches and commits react to Hancock's decision

Social Media Slant: Buckeye coaches and commits react to Hancock's decision
For the first time since May 24, the Ohio State Buckeyes added another prospect to their stellar 2021 class. Earlier today, Jordan Hancock became the 15th member of the Rivals250 to team up with Ryan Day's program.
Multiple Ohio State coaches and commits tweeted about Hancock's decision after his announcement, and you can check out all of those reactions down below.
BOOOOM pic.twitter.com/AT1JBmgfKW— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) July 19, 2020
Coach Day right now... pic.twitter.com/d2QMD3tsEO— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) July 19, 2020
BOOOOM‼️‼️‼️— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) July 19, 2020
BOOM!! Go Bucks https://t.co/mmr109QvIS— Kyle McCord (@kylemccord16) July 19, 2020
B⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️M!!! Let’s go@jordanhancock_7 #BIA #GOBUCKS https://t.co/Bo5CLxk7M2— Ben Christman (@BenChristman70) July 19, 2020
July 19, 2020
Wait for it...wait for it...wait for it... 🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨 B🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️M! #notagooddayagreatday! #Buckeyesjustgotbetter! #greatplayersfromgreatfamiliesmakeusagreatteam! #whatagroup!#aintnovirusgonnakeepusdown! #Fight! #BIA!#GoBucks!IMG_0084.mov— Kerry Coombs (@DB_CoachCoombs) July 19, 2020
https://t.co/TF6AE6UIpm pic.twitter.com/y17HRxuN8B— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) July 19, 2020
#FirstClass21 🔥 #BIA #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wzeSXsZmuE— Al Washington (@CoachWash56) July 19, 2020
Welcome to the family! #BIA #GoBucks https://t.co/nYkZ3wiNZf— Reid Carrico (@CarricoReid) July 19, 2020
BOOM. https://t.co/T3AyZTNBB7— Evan Pryor (@evanpryor3) July 19, 2020
Yessirr🌰🌰 https://t.co/rDgr2j9lda— Sam Hart (@sam_hart82) July 19, 2020
Told y’all buckeye nation ❤️ https://t.co/B52MC0gSO4 pic.twitter.com/U2XlEx6d9W— Jaylen.Johnson (@JaylenJohnson21) July 19, 2020
What I tell yall Buckeye Nation😏. Just like that....BOOM. @jordanhancock_7 🌰🌰— Jantzen Dunn (@JantzenDunn) July 19, 2020
Yuhhhhh🤟🏽 https://t.co/dkqhCsPdSs— JB (@J_Ball21) July 19, 2020
July 19, 2020
🙇🏾♂️...— Jyaire “Hollywood” Brown💫 (@jyairebrown13) July 19, 2020
1000% honestly might be a understatement. Love you to the moon and back bro 🤞🏽— KJ (@KJHancock11) July 19, 2020
Go be great, it’s that simple. ❤️ https://t.co/JWAyILh4lO
Who’s next? #SHOWTIME— Ben Christman (@BenChristman70) July 19, 2020
