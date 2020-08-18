BuckeyeGrove - Social media reactions to Dasan McCullough's commitment to Ohio State

Social media reactions to Dasan McCullough's commitment to Ohio State
I laughed at this.
it’s loading hollup lol— Dasan Mccullough ¹✊🏾 (@Dasan2022) August 18, 2020
Other prospects across the country react.
Yessirrrrrre https://t.co/qiTa7lTlNe— domanijackson (@domanijackson1) August 18, 2020
Yessirrr more to come #gobucks 🌰🤩 pic.twitter.com/b01r3yZ9bm— C.Hicks♛ (@imcjhicks) August 18, 2020
B🅾️🅾️M!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AvtUtYv4dt— jordan hancock (@jordanhancock_7) August 18, 2020
Thats 2 Hard Boy.. 🌰 https://t.co/PosYKAg4az— DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) August 18, 2020
Brotha🤞🏾💕 https://t.co/MIZVySXg9g— Derrick Shepard🦍 (@iamSh3p) August 18, 2020
I like https://t.co/C6NLOnnyQq— Trent McGaughey (@TrentMcgaughey) August 18, 2020
Darron Lee says coach Coombs is hyped, which he probably is but he's going to have to fight coach Washington to get him to play defensive back.
Ik Coach Coombs is hyped after watching his tape... https://t.co/tMAvocmaXg— Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) August 18, 2020
BOOM 💥 #H2 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/N4FRFWEdpl— Al Washington (@CoachWash56) August 18, 2020