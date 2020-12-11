BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: OSU commits and coaches react to Emeka Egbuka's commitment

Social Media: OSU commits and coaches react to Emeka Egbuka's commitment
Roughly an hour ago, five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka announced to the world where he will be spending his next three-to-five years in college.
With a final three of Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington, Egbuka opted to pick the Buckeyes, which had long been favorited to land him. Egbuka revealed his decision in a well-made video on Twitter that was about two minutes long.
Following his announcement, a number of future Buckeyes and OSU staff members weighed in on social media. Scroll down the tweets below to get all of their reactions from tonight's commitment.
B🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️M!!!!!!!— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 12, 2020
I have one tip for other team’s future defenses.... PRAY!!! #BIA— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 12, 2020
Getting Unfair at this point... welcome bro!!! @emeka_egbuka https://t.co/2RkTIjLPiI— Kyle McCord (@kylemccord16) December 12, 2020
LETS GO!! That’s what I call a B⭕️⭕️M‼️ #Buckeyes@emeka_egbuka https://t.co/SG7iCdvfZB— Ben Christman (@BenChristman_) December 12, 2020
Get #MekaToColumbus TRENDING!! 😂😂— Ben Christman (@BenChristman_) December 12, 2020
🍿— Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) December 12, 2020
‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/UH2wKO8KN5— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) December 12, 2020
B🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️MMMMM‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/NjN63Te5BE— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) December 12, 2020
👀— Keenan Bailey (@CoachKee) December 12, 2020
Yessir!! B⭕️⭕️⭕️M‼️ https://t.co/MxF6Ve70eC— Sam Hart (@sam_hart82) December 12, 2020
Z⭕️NE6 https://t.co/bBtkEqpiOc— Ju (@MarvHarrisonJr) December 12, 2020
BOOOOOOM!!!🌰🌰— Zenuae Michalski (@ZenuaeM) December 12, 2020
We littttyyyyyyyyy. 🥵 https://t.co/tNNNAHAuia— Evan Pryor (@evanpryor3) December 12, 2020
⭕️🥩— Reid Carrico (@CarricoReid) December 12, 2020
Love to see it❤️🌰#GoBucks https://t.co/zmQ905ZSQs— Denzel Burke (@King10Burke) December 12, 2020
YESSUSUHSSHSHHSSHAH https://t.co/B5HewnKUR7— Tyleik “T5” Williamš 🪁 (@tyleikk) December 12, 2020
BOOOOM!!⭕️🤣— Jantzen Dunn (@JantzenDunn) December 12, 2020
BOOOOOOOM . ZONE 6 💃🏽💃🏽 https://t.co/vBZxohgiDC— Jaylen Johnson (@JaylenJohnson21) December 12, 2020
@emeka_egbuka 🌰 https://t.co/IVK8asqpXL— Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) December 12, 2020
Heyyy @emeka_egbuka 😁 https://t.co/4g6YKsiZmH— CJ Hicks ♛ (@imcjhicks) December 12, 2020
it’s over. BIA x ZONE 6🌰🌰 https://t.co/7LDIkMG94g— Dasan ❌ccullough ¹✊🏾 (@Dasan2022) December 12, 2020
Congrats fam !! Let’s ride 💯🌰 https://t.co/ZRBkjKuOjI— Caleb Burton III (@calebburtoniii) December 12, 2020
BOOM ⭕️🌰 LETS MAKE HISTORY !!— Caleb Burton III (@calebburtoniii) December 12, 2020
