 BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: OSU commits and coaches react to Emeka Egbuka's commitment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-11 20:01:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Social Media: OSU commits and coaches react to Emeka Egbuka's commitment

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

Roughly an hour ago, five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka announced to the world where he will be spending his next three-to-five years in college.

With a final three of Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington, Egbuka opted to pick the Buckeyes, which had long been favorited to land him. Egbuka revealed his decision in a well-made video on Twitter that was about two minutes long.

Following his announcement, a number of future Buckeyes and OSU staff members weighed in on social media. Scroll down the tweets below to get all of their reactions from tonight's commitment.

Stay tuned to BuckeyeGrove.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}