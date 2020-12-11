BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: OSU commits and coaches react to Emeka Egbuka's commitment

Roughly an hour ago, five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka announced to the world where he will be spending his next three-to-five years in college.

With a final three of Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington, Egbuka opted to pick the Buckeyes, which had long been favorited to land him. Egbuka revealed his decision in a well-made video on Twitter that was about two minutes long.

Following his announcement, a number of future Buckeyes and OSU staff members weighed in on social media. Scroll down the tweets below to get all of their reactions from tonight's commitment.