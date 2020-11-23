BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: Coaches, pledges and targets react to Burton's commitment

In the span of five days, Ohio State has landed two of the top junior prospects in Texas and bolstered a class that is on its way to being No. 1 when it's all said and done.

After beating out the Longhorns for prized quarterback Quinn Ewers on Thursday, the Buckeyes dipped into the Lone Star State again to add top-five wideout Caleb Burton to the fold.

As expected, plenty of Ohio State commits, staff members, targets and even a current player had something to say following Burton's decision. Check out the tweets below to see reactions from nearly a dozen people, including five-star OT Zach Rice.