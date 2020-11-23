BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: Coaches, pledges and targets react to Burton's commitment

Social Media: Coaches, pledges and targets react to Burton's commitment
In the span of five days, Ohio State has landed two of the top junior prospects in Texas and bolstered a class that is on its way to being No. 1 when it's all said and done.
After beating out the Longhorns for prized quarterback Quinn Ewers on Thursday, the Buckeyes dipped into the Lone Star State again to add top-five wideout Caleb Burton to the fold.
As expected, plenty of Ohio State commits, staff members, targets and even a current player had something to say following Burton's decision. Check out the tweets below to see reactions from nearly a dozen people, including five-star OT Zach Rice.
O State going crazy 😟— ZACH RICE (@od_zach) November 24, 2020
Come be apart of us... https://t.co/MMa2m7ynlQ— CJ Hicks ♛ (@imcjhicks) November 24, 2020
Be Great Boy! https://t.co/u2fi2othcX— DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) November 24, 2020
Congrats @calebburtoniii that 5 look good 💯🤞🏾 https://t.co/x6FvXSMpvX— Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) November 24, 2020
B🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️MMMMM‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/p3b6vyiaXb— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) November 24, 2020
🍿— Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) November 24, 2020
https://t.co/XJwoYHqnKZ pic.twitter.com/kcxwM6T7nX— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) November 24, 2020
congratulations bro🌰🌰 @calebburtoniii https://t.co/6V1orMqw4I— Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) November 24, 2020
BOOM🌰🤝 https://t.co/7jUW1LQLSF— CJ Hicks ♛ (@imcjhicks) November 24, 2020
BOOM— Dasan Mccullough ¹✊🏾 (@Dasan2022) November 24, 2020
INTERNET BROKEN. https://t.co/ewjn9hEWcE— Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) November 24, 2020
Boooom💥— Tegra Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) November 24, 2020
