BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: Coaches, commits and targets react to Quinn Ewers’ commitment

Social Media: Coaches, commits and targets react to Quinn Ewers’ commitment
Ohio State landed a massive commitment today as five-star prospect Quinn Ewers announced that he would be joining forces with the program at the next level.
With Ewers being the top-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2022 cycle, this decision obviously led to a wave of reactions on social media.
Multiple Ohio State staff members, pledges and targets had something to say following the Lone Star State prospect’s commitment. One of those targets was fellow Texas-based junior Caleb Burton, a top-30 overall recruit in his class.
November 20, 2020
Lol🤷🏾— Caleb Burton III (@calebburtoniii) November 20, 2020
All Legends go to columbus huh? 🌰🤭 https://t.co/ZWOnc9YO27— DA ♛ (@DamariAlston) November 20, 2020
Hey Quinn is this the move 😤😆— Xavier “X” Nwankpa (@xaviernwankpa01) November 20, 2020
🤙🏽— Dillon Tatum (@PrimeTimeDill) November 20, 2020
MOOD... pic.twitter.com/a2u8hLAcb3— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) November 20, 2020
BIG MOOD! https://t.co/5s60hmuh9a— Corey Dennis (@CoreyDennis_) November 20, 2020
👀👀👀🔥🔥 https://t.co/B0wiqMUMPU— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) November 20, 2020
YESSSIRR!!!!!! https://t.co/S7fBZuQcPe— Zenuae Michalski (@ZenuaeM) November 20, 2020
niceeee https://t.co/7NVnlFG4j4— Tyleik “T5” Williamš 🪁 (@tyleikk) November 20, 2020
BOOM🌰 https://t.co/HRvRk8wMQE— CJ Hicks ♛ (@imcjhicks) November 20, 2020
boom. https://t.co/lCFPREeUoz— Dasan Mccullough ¹✊🏾 (@Dasan2022) November 20, 2020
My QB 😀 https://t.co/hh5CExqyBY— Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) November 20, 2020
Let’s goooo @QuinnEwers https://t.co/8HJGvWYIIh— Benjamin Gosnell (@GosnellBenjamin) November 20, 2020
Boooooom!!!— Tegra Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) November 20, 2020
That’s my QB!!! https://t.co/1ZxF0tcmd8— Tegra Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) November 20, 2020
