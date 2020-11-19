BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: Coaches, commits and targets react to Quinn Ewers’ commitment

Ohio State landed a massive commitment today as five-star prospect Quinn Ewers announced that he would be joining forces with the program at the next level.

With Ewers being the top-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2022 cycle, this decision obviously led to a wave of reactions on social media.

Multiple Ohio State staff members, pledges and targets had something to say following the Lone Star State prospect’s commitment. One of those targets was fellow Texas-based junior Caleb Burton, a top-30 overall recruit in his class.



