BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: Coaches and pledges react to Zenuae Michalski's commitment

Social Media: Coaches and pledges react to Zenuae Michalski's commitment
Ohio State added a third offensive lineman commit to their 2021 class today as Floyds Knobs, Indiana, product Zenuae Michalski announced tonight he will be heading to Columbus for college.
Michalski received a late offer from Ryan Day and his staff while committed to Louisville, but backed off of his pledge to the Cardinals earlier this week. A few days later, Michalski is now a Buckeye, which was a long road for him to get to this point.
Several Ohio State staff members and commits took to Twitter on Saturday to share their reactions to Michalski's decision to pick Ohio State.
October 3, 2020
B🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️🅾️MMM‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/nWPSkd0x9P— Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) October 3, 2020
LETS GOO!! #BIA— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) October 3, 2020
BOOOOOOOOOMMMMM 🌰🌰🌰🌰🌰 https://t.co/QhIzTM5keX— Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) October 3, 2020
WELCOME BROTHER ! https://t.co/Zf3NOWvp6i— Tyleik “T5” Williamš 🪁 (@tyleikk) October 3, 2020
Boom‼️.....we got yall all the way buckeye nation🥩🥩🥩. #GoBuckeyes— Jantzen Dunn (@JantzenDunn) October 3, 2020
B⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️M!!! Let’s work!@ZenuaeM 🤝 #GoBucks https://t.co/cAO2kLSUYL— Ben Christman (@BenChristman70) October 3, 2020
Yo @emeka_egbuka... #MekaToColumbus— Ben Christman (@BenChristman70) October 3, 2020
👀👀 yessir https://t.co/VuV2NOkgdC— Zenuae Michalski (@ZenuaeM) October 4, 2020
