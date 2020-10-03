BuckeyeGrove - Social Media: Coaches and pledges react to Zenuae Michalski's commitment

Ohio State added a third offensive lineman commit to their 2021 class today as Floyds Knobs, Indiana, product Zenuae Michalski announced tonight he will be heading to Columbus for college.

Michalski received a late offer from Ryan Day and his staff while committed to Louisville, but backed off of his pledge to the Cardinals earlier this week. A few days later, Michalski is now a Buckeye, which was a long road for him to get to this point.

Several Ohio State staff members and commits took to Twitter on Saturday to share their reactions to Michalski's decision to pick Ohio State.