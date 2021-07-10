Snapshot of the 2009 NFL Draft Class

Ohio State has been a fixture in terms of programs that repeatedly put players into the NFL. You would have to go back to the 2013 draft class to find the last time that Ohio State put fewer than five players into the league by way of the draft. In fact, Ohio State has put double-digit players in the draft through the past two classes, 16 into the first round over the past six classes and 55 total players over that same period. It should come as no surprise that Ohio State has recruited well through the years, but that doesn’t always equate, sometimes highly-rated collegiate players don’t translate well to the NFL game and conversely, sometimes there are players who may have been lowly rated coming out of high school for one reason or another who flourish at the next level when football becomes a full-time job. It got us to thinking about how the past dozen or so classes breakdown in terms of how the rankings numbers translate to the NFL for Ohio State. We will look at a list of questions and breakdown who we got right, who we may have missed on and a whole lot more. For the sake of this exercise, we are only going to talk about players who ended their career with the Buckeyes, so players like Joe Burrow, who signed out of high school with Ohio State, will not be counted but players like Justin Fields and Trey Sermon will count.

We get to the final class that we are looking at over the course of this series, the class of 2009, one that would have two first-rounders and two second-rounders. There are some big names here but the names that people might notice first are a couple of current NCAA assistant coaches with Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline as part of the class along with Notre Dame defensive coach Marcus Freeman. Of course, you have a current player with Malcolm Jenkins, one of the furthest removed Buckeyes from their collegiate playing days until now as well.

2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 Total Number of drafted players: 7 Average star rating of drafted players: 3.3 Highest rated player to be drafted: Chris Wells Lowest rated player to be drafted: Donald Washington Biggest surprise: Two members of this draft class are top NFL positional coaches

If it feels as if Jenkins has been playing forever, it is because he has. 12 seasons under his belt, 183 regular season games, 922 tackles, 20 interceptions and six defensive scores along the way. Stops in both New Orleans (twice) and Philadelphia, Jenkins appears to be ageless. We know his career is getting close to an end, it is a young man’s game, but never bet against Jenkins as he signed a four-year deal in 2020, meaning he still has a contract running for a couple of more seasons.

2009 NFL Draft Selections Rd/Pick Team Player/Position Stars 1 -14 Saints Malcolm Jenkins - CB 1 - 31 Cardinals Beanie Wells - RB 2 - 35 Rams James Laurinaitis - LB 2 - 36 Browns Brian Robiskie - WR 4 - 102 Chiefs Donald Washington - DB 4 - 108 Dolphins Brian Hartline - WR 5 - 154 Bears Marcus Freeman - LB

Beanie Wells was a five-star coming out of high school, made a splash at Ohio State, early on but injury concerns were always there and Wells’ career would only make it four years, all with Arizona. During that career, he would rush for 2,471 regular season yards and 24 scores. After his time was done in Arizona, he would work out for Baltimore and an Achilles tendon tear would end that abruptly, marking the end of his career. James Laurinaitis would go in the 2nd round of the draft to St. Louis and his career would see him play seven years with the Rams before a short stint with the Saints in 2016 before retirement. Over the course of his career, he would play 117 regular season games, starting in 115 of them. He would amass 869 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 32 tackles for loss and have 10 interceptions. He has traded in the shoulder pads for the microphone as a member of Big Ten Network where he does both studio work and color commentary for football games. Ohio State’s other second-rounder would not fare as well with Brian Robiskie going No. 36 to Cleveland, one pick after Laurinaitis. He would still play over a seven-year career but would only play in 38 games with 43 catches and four touchdowns. The year-plus that he spent with Jacksonville would see him get into zero games but would find a bit of a resurgence in 2012 where he would play in six games for Detroit. Donald Washington would be the lowest-rated Buckeye (who actually had a star-rating) in this series, as a RR 5.2 two-star. He would be picked No. 102 overall in the 4th round by Kansas City. He would play three years with the Chiefs, take part in 32 games and have 48 tackles. He would then go on to the CFL briefly for Toronto. He would attempt to come back to the NFL and would make it to the final round of cuts with the Steelers before finally being turned away.

Brian Hartline was part of this draft class (USA Today Sports Images)