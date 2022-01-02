Snap Counts: Rose Bowl

Throughout the 2021 season, we'll keep track of every snap played by every Buckeye.

The day after each game, we'll post the individual snap counts from that game while also keeping a running tally on snap counts for the season, breaking them sown between run plays and pass plays. Special teams snaps are not part of the total

Here are Ohio State's snap counts from its 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl and the final totals for the 2021 season. All snap counts are according to PFF College.