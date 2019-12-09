Snap Counts: Post Wisconsin
INDIANAPOLIS - The Buckeyes really did not have any sort of opportunity in the B1G Championship Game to play a lot of players as Wisconsin took Ohio State the brink in the first half before Ohio State would finally go on late in the game to distance itself from the Badgers and record a 34-21 win.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes played one quarterback, one running back and almost the same entire starting offensive line all the way through (an injury to Wyatt Davis forced a shake-up for three plays before Davis returned to the field).
On the other side, the Buckeyes did shake things up more in order to keep fresh bodies out on the field as the Wisconsin offense had a good amount of first-half success before Ohio State was able to really clamp down things in the second half and keep Wisconsin from moving the ball with much consistency.
How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Play Count
|
Justin Fields
|
79
This could not be any more clear, the Buckeyes had 79 offensive snaps and Justin Fields was out there for all of them. With the heavier knee brace on, a stiff pass rush and plenty of adversity, there were questions if Fields would be able to survive the whole game as he is used to having an increased level of mobility than what he likely had on Saturday night but to the credit of Fields and everyone around him, he made it through and got hot when the Buckeyes needed it the most down the stretch after things got off to a bad start as Ohio State was able to move the ball but not find the end zone.
Running Backs
|Player
|Play Count
|
JK Dobbins
|
79
See quarterback. There was not an opportunity to bring in a Master Teague or Demario McCall at running back as the Buckeyes needed every last down with Dobbins out there. The running back was needed in pass protection just as much as in the rushing attack and it would have been a big ask to throw someone else in there with so much on the line and under the circumstances.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
|Player
|Play Count
|
KJ Hill
|
57
|
Austin Mack
|
38
|
Binjimen Victor
|
32
|
Chris Olave
|
42
|
Garrett Wilson
|
43
|
Jeremy Ruckert
|
36
|
Luke Farrell
|
36
|
Rashod Berry
|
20
|
Jake Hausmann
|
12
Obviously, this is not a position where you can just roll out two or three guys and ride with them for the 79 snaps on offense that Ohio State took part in. It just does not work that way. KJ Hill came close however, being out there for more than 72-percent of all Ohio State offensive snaps at his count of 57. Things were split pretty well beyond that with no other receiver going north of 43 snaps or south of 32.
At tight end, Ohio State played all four with Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell seeing the most at 36 each. Both were big parts of the offensive attack as well with Ruckert hauling in an important touchdown grab with some one-handed flair. Farrell was on the receiving end of the Drue Chrisman pass on the fake punt.
Offensive Line
|Player
|Play Count
|
Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Thayer Munford, Branden Bowen
|
79
|
Wyatt Davis
|
76
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|
3
Four of the Ohio State offensive linemen went the full 79 with Wyatt Davis missing a couple of plays due to getting dinged up and having to leave the field. When that happened, Branden Bowen slid inside to guard while Nick Petit-Frere came in as the 3rd tackle and manned Bowen's spot.
Defensive Line
|Player
|Play Count
|
Chase Young
|
72
|
Tyreke Smith
|
19
|
Tyler Friday
|
36
|
Zach Harrison
|
12
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
7
|
Davon Hamilton
|
45
|
Robert Landers
|
26
|
Tommy Togiai
|
11
|
Antwuan Jackson
|
10
|
Jashon Cornell
|
36
|
Haskell Garrett
|
5
Wisconsin had 72 offensive plays and Chase Young was out there for all of them. You have that ability because of Young missing a pair of game as well as being pretty fresh from the first 10 games of the season that he took part in.
Outside of that, it was a pretty good mix of snaps with Davon Hamilton coming in with 45 while Tyler Friday and Jashon Cornell each had 36. The Buckeyes did go deep however with guys like Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste seeing some action along the way. There as no Jonathon Cooper in the mix but the decision was made to RS the senior captain and while there may have been a desire to play him as the Buckeyes were in the weeds, Ryan Day said they are not going to burn a whole year of eligibility on a rash decision.
Linebackers
|Player
|Play Count
|
Malik Harrison
|
70
|
Pete Werner
|
57
|
Tuf Borland
|
24
|
Teradja Mitchell
|
2
|
Baron Browning
|
48
|
Justin Hilliard
|
20
Malik Harrison was out there for all but two snaps as Ohio State did run a good amount of a 4-4 defense. Baron Browning saw a lot more action in this one than counterpart Tuf Borland with a 2:1 edge in snaps. Justin Hilliard continues to be a valuable piece for the Buckeyes with 20 big plays along the way.
Defensive Backs
|Player
|Play Count
|
Jeffrey Okudah
|
50
|
Damon Arnette
|
68
|
Shaun Wade
|
36
|
Jordan Fuller
|
72
|
Cam Brown
|
24
|
Josh Proctor
|
17
|
Sevyn Banks
|
2
|
Amir Riep
|
16
|
Marcus Hooker
|
6
The usual suspects saw their time out there with Jordan Fuller going the whole way in Ohio State's one-safety look. Damon Arnette was not far off with 68 of the 72 snaps as well. Shaun Wade was not out there immediately and certainly a few Ohio State fans were concerned that maybe the reports of his being back were not entirely true. Well, he was out there for half the plays at 36.
The Buckeyes did have to rotate some young guys in along the way with guys like Banks, Riep and Hooker all seeing action in Ohio State's mostly hotly-contested game of the season to date.