INDIANAPOLIS - The Buckeyes really did not have any sort of opportunity in the B1G Championship Game to play a lot of players as Wisconsin took Ohio State the brink in the first half before Ohio State would finally go on late in the game to distance itself from the Badgers and record a 34-21 win. On the offensive side of the ball, the Buckeyes played one quarterback, one running back and almost the same entire starting offensive line all the way through (an injury to Wyatt Davis forced a shake-up for three plays before Davis returned to the field). On the other side, the Buckeyes did shake things up more in order to keep fresh bodies out on the field as the Wisconsin offense had a good amount of first-half success before Ohio State was able to really clamp down things in the second half and keep Wisconsin from moving the ball with much consistency. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 79

This could not be any more clear, the Buckeyes had 79 offensive snaps and Justin Fields was out there for all of them. With the heavier knee brace on, a stiff pass rush and plenty of adversity, there were questions if Fields would be able to survive the whole game as he is used to having an increased level of mobility than what he likely had on Saturday night but to the credit of Fields and everyone around him, he made it through and got hot when the Buckeyes needed it the most down the stretch after things got off to a bad start as Ohio State was able to move the ball but not find the end zone.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 79

See quarterback. There was not an opportunity to bring in a Master Teague or Demario McCall at running back as the Buckeyes needed every last down with Dobbins out there. The running back was needed in pass protection just as much as in the rushing attack and it would have been a big ask to throw someone else in there with so much on the line and under the circumstances.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 57 Austin Mack 38 Binjimen Victor 32 Chris Olave 42 Garrett Wilson 43 Jeremy Ruckert 36 Luke Farrell 36 Rashod Berry 20 Jake Hausmann 12

Obviously, this is not a position where you can just roll out two or three guys and ride with them for the 79 snaps on offense that Ohio State took part in. It just does not work that way. KJ Hill came close however, being out there for more than 72-percent of all Ohio State offensive snaps at his count of 57. Things were split pretty well beyond that with no other receiver going north of 43 snaps or south of 32. At tight end, Ohio State played all four with Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell seeing the most at 36 each. Both were big parts of the offensive attack as well with Ruckert hauling in an important touchdown grab with some one-handed flair. Farrell was on the receiving end of the Drue Chrisman pass on the fake punt.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Thayer Munford, Branden Bowen 79 Wyatt Davis 76 Nick Petit-Frere 3

Four of the Ohio State offensive linemen went the full 79 with Wyatt Davis missing a couple of plays due to getting dinged up and having to leave the field. When that happened, Branden Bowen slid inside to guard while Nick Petit-Frere came in as the 3rd tackle and manned Bowen's spot.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Chase Young 72 Tyreke Smith 19 Tyler Friday 36 Zach Harrison 12 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 7 Davon Hamilton 45 Robert Landers 26 Tommy Togiai 11 Antwuan Jackson 10 Jashon Cornell 36 Haskell Garrett 5

Wisconsin had 72 offensive plays and Chase Young was out there for all of them. You have that ability because of Young missing a pair of game as well as being pretty fresh from the first 10 games of the season that he took part in. Outside of that, it was a pretty good mix of snaps with Davon Hamilton coming in with 45 while Tyler Friday and Jashon Cornell each had 36. The Buckeyes did go deep however with guys like Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste seeing some action along the way. There as no Jonathon Cooper in the mix but the decision was made to RS the senior captain and while there may have been a desire to play him as the Buckeyes were in the weeds, Ryan Day said they are not going to burn a whole year of eligibility on a rash decision.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 70 Pete Werner 57 Tuf Borland 24 Teradja Mitchell 2 Baron Browning 48 Justin Hilliard 20

Malik Harrison was out there for all but two snaps as Ohio State did run a good amount of a 4-4 defense. Baron Browning saw a lot more action in this one than counterpart Tuf Borland with a 2:1 edge in snaps. Justin Hilliard continues to be a valuable piece for the Buckeyes with 20 big plays along the way.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jeffrey Okudah 50 Damon Arnette 68 Shaun Wade 36 Jordan Fuller 72 Cam Brown 24 Josh Proctor 17 Sevyn Banks 2 Amir Riep 16 Marcus Hooker 6