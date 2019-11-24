COLUMBUS, Ohio - Head coach Ryan Day had said that he wanted to see how this team would look facing adversity and the Buckeyes got it as they saw Penn State run off 17 unanswered points as Ohio State kept the Nittany Lions in the game with several turnovers and missed opportunities along the way. Ohio State would eventually right the ship and go on to add one more touchdown later in the game to get the margin to its final spot of 11 points and a 28-17 win. In a game that was this closely contested, there was not much opportunity to get a lot of young guys into the lineup with many of the starters going the whole way. That will really show up in this edition of the snap counts as there are several positions where only the starters played and then in some of the other spots, we are looking at less than 10 snaps for depth players. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 85

Ohio State had 85 offensive plays according to the counts at PFF and Justin Fields played all of them. There was a scare late in the game as Fields went down to the ground after a 4th down play where the Buckeyes were looking to seal the game and Fields took a hard hit, but he was back out to line up in victory formation the next time the offense took the field. Honestly, we really don't see many scenarios along the way, barring some blowouts that would be harder to come by now than earlier in the season, where Fields won't be out there 100-percent of the time at quarterback.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 81 Master Teague 4

This was a big running day for JK Dobbins in terms of attempts and it should come as no surprise that he was out there more than 90-percent of the time for the Buckeyes. Master Teague saw one series and the coaches decided that it was more important to have Dobbins out there as a player who has played in these types of games while Teague is still rounding out some of the aspects of his game.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 63 Austin Mack 43 Binjimen Victor 55 Chris Olave 40 Garrett Wilson 28 Jeremy Ruckert 34 Luke Farrell 50 Rashod Berry 23 Jake Hausmann 4

The Buckeyes rolled through their usual assortment of receivers on Saturday but it comes as no shock that KJ Hill was out there the most with 63 of the 85 offensive plays. Bin Victor also saw his count go at the 50 snap mark as everyone else was in the 40s and 30s. It was a game where Austin Mack saw a lot of early action, It was a good mix at tight end as well with Luke Farrell seeing the most action but Jeremy Ruckert was not that far behind. Rashod Berry played both ways in this game and that surely had something to do with his count being down in the 20s.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Branden Bowen, Thayer Munfoird 85

Like quarterback, the starters saw every snap and the Buckeyes were not about to bring in the second team line just to get them a little action in this one. Penn State was bringing the heat and it was important for the Buckeyes to focus on winning this game and the best chance of that was keeping the guys in who have separated themselves from the pack and been named starters.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Chase Young 63 Tyreke Smith 22 Tyler Friday 18 Zach Harrison 22 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 4 Davon Hamilton 30 Robert Landers 23 Tommy Togiai 8 Antwuan Jackson 19 Jashon Cornell 37 Rashod Berry 5

It is a good thing that Chase Young is well-rested because he was out there a lot, to the count of 63 snaps. He had 26 more snaps than anyone else (Jashon Cornell) out there. Younger guys like Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste saw less action in this game than others because the Buckeyes needed to keep applying pressure throughout the game, especially when things got down to a one-score game.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 64 Pete Werner 56 Tuf Borland 28 Baron Browning 36 Justin Hilliard 9

Another short rotation with just give guys seeing action. Malik Harrison really did not come off the field and Pete Werner was out there most of the game as well. Tuf Borland and Baron Browning had almost equal snaps with Browning seeing a little bit more action and being a real force late in the game. Justin Hilliard played less than 10 snaps but his interception came at a critical time and he made the most of his limited action.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jeffrey Okudah 64 Damon Arnette 64 Shaun Wade 55 Jordan Fuller 64 Cam Brown 9 Sevyn Banks 4