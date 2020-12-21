BuckeyeGrove - Snap Counts: Post-Northwestern

The Buckeyes were down 20-some players once again for the Big Ten Championship Game and that meant that a few names that were not seeing much run saw a lot of time and other names just saw more snaps than they would have under normal circumstances. Ohio State played 74 offensive snaps and 72 defensive snaps in its 22-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday, a game where the Buckeyes led early on after their first drive, only to give it up on the subsequent series and not regain the lead until the second half in a game where quarterback Justin Fields battled a thumb injury and just seemed off even before that and the team was bailed out by a stellar defensive effort led by Justin Hilliard. Oh yeah, there also was a 331-yard outburst by Trey Sermon as well on the ground. Now the Buckeyes hope to be closer to full-strength for the Sugar Bowl against Clemson on New Year's Day, but before we move forward, let's wrap up talking about the most recent game. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Justin Fields 74 441 Jack Miller 0 10 CJ Stroud 0 7

Ohio State never had more than a two-score lead in this game and you knew it was going to be all Justin Fields, as long as he was healthy. Now, the question is how bad is that thumb? Ryan Day said he will be fine, but the Northwestern game coupled with the second half of the Indiana game have shown some flaws in the Ohio State offense, something that you know Brent Venables will look to exploit with a much more talented roster than either IU or NU can put together.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Master Teague 8 212 Trey Sermon 64 277 Steele Chambers 0 18 Xavier Johnson 0 6 Mitch Rossi 0 29 Miyan Williams 2 12 Demario McCall 0 9

A lot of people after the game asked where Master Teague was, apparently he got dinged up a little bit during the game but were you really going to take Trey Sermon off the field in his 29 carry, 331 yards and two touchdown afternoon? Sermon really had a chance to build up as the game went on and rushed for 270 yards in the second half, one of the benefits of having a feature back. Special credit to Miyan Williams and his one carry in the game, that kid is going to be a problem as people just cannot get him to the ground.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Chris Olave 0 324 Garrett Wilson 73 374 Jameson Williams 41 227 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 0 121 Julian Fleming 52 112 Gee Scott Jr. 0 9 Kam Babb 20 32 Jeremy Ruckert 51 271 Luke Farrell 57 288 Cade Stover 0 6 Jake Hausmann 2 45 Chris Booker 0 1

In case you were on the International Space Station all weekend, the Buckeyes did not have Chris Olave in this game, but the hope is he will be back for the Sugar Bowl against Clemson. Ohio State came out and tried to feature Julian Fleming early in the game but the passing game never really found any sort of rhythm and fortunately the offense moved to the run game, even though many pundits and fans called for that to happen about a quarter earlier in the game. Garrett Wilson and Fleming each had four grabs and combined for 102 yards of Ohio State's 114 yards of passing offense. Ohio State's tight ends were not targeted in the throw game but were instrumental in the run game with Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell seeing most of the action with Ohio State running a good amount of 12 personnel.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Thayer Munford 74 374 Harry Miller 74 439 Josh Myers 74 374 Wyatt Davis 74 366 Nick Petit-Frere 74 374 Enokk Vimahi 0 19 Luke Wypler 0 15 Paris Johnson 0 7 Dawand Jones 0 80 Matt Jones 0 80 Max Wray 0 69 Josh Fryar 0 4 Jack Jamieson 0 4 Gavin Cupp 0 11

The starting five linemen came back to play their first game together since the Indiana game. All 74 snaps were accounted for by the starters, no surprise to anyone.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Jonathon Cooper 55 240 Zach Harrison 40 168 Tommy Togiai 50 242 Antwuan Jackson 18 128 Ty Hamilton 0 25 Jerron Cage 4 66 Haskell Garrett 47 206 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 0 105 Tyreke Smith 47 196 Tyler Friday 0 110 Noah Potter 3 12 Darrion Henry-Young 0 4 Zaid Hamdan 0 6 Taron Vincent 21 106 Cormontae Hamilton 2 11 Jaden McKenzie 0 5

No Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste meant that some guys had to go for a bit of a longer run in this game with Jonathon Cooper seeing 55 snaps at his end position. Zach Harrison also got a pretty good workout with 40 snaps of his own and Tyreke Smith had 47 of his own and was very active, especially as Ohio State started getting to Peyton Ramsey more in the second half. The defensive ends were led by the usual suspects with Tommy Togiai seeing the most action but the Buckeyes have been using more and more Taron Vincent as the season goes on.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Tuf Borland 68 231 Baron Browning 0 256 Pete Werner 72 348 Dallas Gant 5 71 Teradja Mitchell 4 83 K'Vaughan Pope 0 16 Craig Young 0 39 Justin Hilliard 61 141 Cody Simon 0 14 Tommy Eichenberg 0 6

The Buckeyes were down another starting linebacker this week but Justin Hilliard stepped right in and played his best game as a Buckeye and is playing his best football of his career. Hilliard led the Buckeyes with nine tackles, an interception, two TFLs and a fumble recovery. Pete Werner was on the field for every play and Tuf Borland was out there almost every play as well. Dallas Gant and Teradja Mitchell saw a little bit of action when the Buckeyes went into a 4-4 front.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Shaun Wade 72 366 Sevyn Banks 71 328 Marcus Williamson 67 287 Cameron Brown (inj.) 0 40 Marcus Hooker 0 285 Josh Proctor 72 202 Ronnie Hickman 0 47 Tyreke Johnson 1 75 Darryl Sinclair 0 2 Lloyd McFarquhar 0 2 Lathan Ransom 12 16 Bryson Shaw 0 32 Ryan Watts 0 28