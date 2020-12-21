BuckeyeGrove - Snap Counts: Post-Northwestern

Snap Counts: Post-Northwestern
The Buckeyes were down 20-some players once again for the Big Ten Championship Game and that meant that a few names that were not seeing much run saw a lot of time and other names just saw more snaps than they would have under normal circumstances.
Ohio State played 74 offensive snaps and 72 defensive snaps in its 22-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday, a game where the Buckeyes led early on after their first drive, only to give it up on the subsequent series and not regain the lead until the second half in a game where quarterback Justin Fields battled a thumb injury and just seemed off even before that and the team was bailed out by a stellar defensive effort led by Justin Hilliard.
Oh yeah, there also was a 331-yard outburst by Trey Sermon as well on the ground.
Now the Buckeyes hope to be closer to full-strength for the Sugar Bowl against Clemson on New Year's Day, but before we move forward, let's wrap up talking about the most recent game.
How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Game Play Count
|Season Play Count
|
Justin Fields
|
74
|
441
|
Jack Miller
|
0
|
10
|
CJ Stroud
|
0
|
7
Ohio State never had more than a two-score lead in this game and you knew it was going to be all Justin Fields, as long as he was healthy. Now, the question is how bad is that thumb? Ryan Day said he will be fine, but the Northwestern game coupled with the second half of the Indiana game have shown some flaws in the Ohio State offense, something that you know Brent Venables will look to exploit with a much more talented roster than either IU or NU can put together.
Running Backs
|Player
|Game Play Count
|Season Play Count
|
Master Teague
|
8
|
212
|
Trey Sermon
|
64
|
277
|
Steele Chambers
|
0
|
18
|
Xavier Johnson
|
0
|
6
|
Mitch Rossi
|
0
|
29
|
Miyan Williams
|
2
|
12
|
Demario McCall
|
0
|
9
A lot of people after the game asked where Master Teague was, apparently he got dinged up a little bit during the game but were you really going to take Trey Sermon off the field in his 29 carry, 331 yards and two touchdown afternoon? Sermon really had a chance to build up as the game went on and rushed for 270 yards in the second half, one of the benefits of having a feature back. Special credit to Miyan Williams and his one carry in the game, that kid is going to be a problem as people just cannot get him to the ground.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
|Player
|Game Play Count
|Season Play Count
|
Chris Olave
|
0
|
324
|
Garrett Wilson
|
73
|
374
|
Jameson Williams
|
41
|
227
|
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|
0
|
121
|
Julian Fleming
|
52
|
112
|
Gee Scott Jr.
|
0
|
9
|
Kam Babb
|
20
|
32
|
Jeremy Ruckert
|
51
|
271
|
Luke Farrell
|
57
|
288
|
Cade Stover
|
0
|
6
|
Jake Hausmann
|
2
|
45
|
Chris Booker
|
0
|
1
In case you were on the International Space Station all weekend, the Buckeyes did not have Chris Olave in this game, but the hope is he will be back for the Sugar Bowl against Clemson. Ohio State came out and tried to feature Julian Fleming early in the game but the passing game never really found any sort of rhythm and fortunately the offense moved to the run game, even though many pundits and fans called for that to happen about a quarter earlier in the game.
Garrett Wilson and Fleming each had four grabs and combined for 102 yards of Ohio State's 114 yards of passing offense. Ohio State's tight ends were not targeted in the throw game but were instrumental in the run game with Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell seeing most of the action with Ohio State running a good amount of 12 personnel.
Offensive Line
|Player
|Game Play Count
|Season Play Count
|
Thayer Munford
|
74
|
374
|
Harry Miller
|
74
|
439
|
Josh Myers
|
74
|
374
|
Wyatt Davis
|
74
|
366
|
Nick Petit-Frere
|
74
|
374
|
Enokk Vimahi
|
0
|
19
|
Luke Wypler
|
0
|
15
|
Paris Johnson
|
0
|
7
|
Dawand Jones
|
0
|
80
|
Matt Jones
|
0
|
80
|
Max Wray
|
0
|
69
|
Josh Fryar
|
0
|
4
|
Jack Jamieson
|
0
|
4
|
Gavin Cupp
|
0
|
11
The starting five linemen came back to play their first game together since the Indiana game. All 74 snaps were accounted for by the starters, no surprise to anyone.
Defensive Line
|Player
|Game Play Count
|Season Play Count
|
Jonathon Cooper
|
55
|
240
|
Zach Harrison
|
40
|
168
|
Tommy Togiai
|
50
|
242
|
Antwuan Jackson
|
18
|
128
|
Ty Hamilton
|
0
|
25
|
Jerron Cage
|
4
|
66
|
Haskell Garrett
|
47
|
206
|
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|
0
|
105
|
Tyreke Smith
|
47
|
196
|
Tyler Friday
|
0
|
110
|
Noah Potter
|
3
|
12
|
Darrion Henry-Young
|
0
|
4
|
Zaid Hamdan
|
0
|
6
|
Taron Vincent
|
21
|
106
|
Cormontae Hamilton
|
2
|
11
|
Jaden McKenzie
|
0
|
5
No Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste meant that some guys had to go for a bit of a longer run in this game with Jonathon Cooper seeing 55 snaps at his end position. Zach Harrison also got a pretty good workout with 40 snaps of his own and Tyreke Smith had 47 of his own and was very active, especially as Ohio State started getting to Peyton Ramsey more in the second half.
The defensive ends were led by the usual suspects with Tommy Togiai seeing the most action but the Buckeyes have been using more and more Taron Vincent as the season goes on.
Linebackers
|Player
|Game Play Count
|Season Play Count
|
Tuf Borland
|
68
|
231
|
Baron Browning
|
0
|
256
|
Pete Werner
|
72
|
348
|
Dallas Gant
|
5
|
71
|
Teradja Mitchell
|
4
|
83
|
K'Vaughan Pope
|
0
|
16
|
Craig Young
|
0
|
39
|
Justin Hilliard
|
61
|
141
|
Cody Simon
|
0
|
14
|
Tommy Eichenberg
|
0
|
6
The Buckeyes were down another starting linebacker this week but Justin Hilliard stepped right in and played his best game as a Buckeye and is playing his best football of his career. Hilliard led the Buckeyes with nine tackles, an interception, two TFLs and a fumble recovery. Pete Werner was on the field for every play and Tuf Borland was out there almost every play as well. Dallas Gant and Teradja Mitchell saw a little bit of action when the Buckeyes went into a 4-4 front.
Defensive Backs
|Player
|Game Play Count
|Season Play Count
|
Shaun Wade
|
72
|
366
|
Sevyn Banks
|
71
|
328
|
Marcus Williamson
|
67
|
287
|
Cameron Brown (inj.)
|
0
|
40
|
Marcus Hooker
|
0
|
285
|
Josh Proctor
|
72
|
202
|
Ronnie Hickman
|
0
|
47
|
Tyreke Johnson
|
1
|
75
|
Darryl Sinclair
|
0
|
2
|
Lloyd McFarquhar
|
0
|
2
|
Lathan Ransom
|
12
|
16
|
Bryson Shaw
|
0
|
32
|
Ryan Watts
|
0
|
28
Ohio State did not have Marcus Hooker for this game, though he was with the team but not in uniform. That meant that Josh Proctor was going to see a lot of work, and he came up big with a pivotal interception of Ramsey, but he will think more about the potential pick-six that he dropped when the Buckeyes could not buy a point. Once again, it was the usual guys at cornerback with Shaun Wade and Sevyn Banks both topping out over 70 plays while Marcus Williamson went most of the way. Lathan Ransom saw his first significant action of his Ohio State career with a dozen snaps of his own.