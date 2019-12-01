ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Buckeyes knew it would be one of those games where they would need everyone ready to go and as Shaun Wade was unable to play on Saturday and Damon Arnette saw his day cut short, the Buckeyes needed to be ready with the next wave of players. Justin Fields also missed some time when Buckeye Nation held its collective breath as he was on his back on the field for the second straight week and this time actually missed time on the field as he was being tended to in the injury tent. Many of the key players went most of the way but when the Buckeyes got up to the 56-point mark and this game was well in hand, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes were able to substitute a little bit more and get some snaps for younger players in the biggest game of the regular season. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 65 Chris Chugunov 14

Nobody really would have expected to see Chris Chugunov in this game but that is what happened. Fields got hurt and Chug came in for 14 big snaps as the Buckeyes made sure that their starting quarterback was okay and able to return. Fields did not have his most accurate day of passing but his 14 completions went for 302 yards and four touchdowns and the Buckeyes were able to monitor his load as a runner with only six carries after a season-high last week against Penn State.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 60 Master Teague 18 Demario McCall 7 Mitch Rossi 7

Ohio State fans would have loved to see Dobbins out there more but in his 60 snaps, JK Dobbins had 31 carries and a pair of receptions as the junior running back had 260 yards of all-purpose yardage. Master Teague has seen a pair of the tougher defenses out there and his production has slowed down but he still fought for 29 yards on 12 carries as Michigan was out there thumping.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 56 Austin Mack 32 Binjimen Victor 36 Chris Olave 38 Garrett Wilson 35 Jameson Williams 7 Jaylen Harris 7 Jeremy Ruckert 27 Luke Farrell 29 Rashod Berry 21 Jake Hausmann 15

As with most weeks, Hill was out there for a good number of the snaps while several others rotated liberally, all in the 30s for snaps. Garrett Wilson took over the role as the freshman phenom against Michigan with a three-reception game that went for 118 yards and a score while the 2018 phenom, Chris Olave had a score of his own and 68 yards. Ohio State had three receptions by tight ends as everyone but Jake Hausmann hauled one in but that did not keep Hausmann out of the action as he was out there for more than a dozens snaps of his own.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Branden Bowen, Thayer Munford 72 Harry Miller, Enokk Vimahi, Kevin Woidke, Josh Alabi, Nick Petit-Frere 7

The first team offensive line saw 72 of the 79 snaps while the second team came in for the remaining seven. The Buckeyes only gave up one sack on the day and were able to open holes for 264 rushing yards. Some of the holes that were opened for Dobbins were things of beauty as the line worked very well in unison. There were also a few instances where things were not as well-executed but all-in-all, the line deserves a lot of credit.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Chase Young 67 Jonathon Cooper 51 Tyler Friday 7 Zach Harrison 6 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 4 Davon Hamilton 38 Robert Landers 24 Tommy Togiai 12 Antwuan Jackson 16 Jashon Cornell 43 Jerron Cage 3 Rashod Berry 2

Chase Young really did not come off the field all that much with his 67 snaps and while he did not get a sack and truly did not have much of a stat line, he was the focal point for the Wolverines and that allowed some other things to happen. Jonathon Cooper played in this game and it will be his final game of the season at the redshirt limit of games played and already making the decision to come back in 2020. One thing of note is that some of the young guys saw very limited action like Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste, both held in the low single digits.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 69 Pete Werner 47 Tuf Borland 29 Dallas Gant 3 Baron Browning 40 Teradja Mitchell 3 Brendon White 3 Justin Hilliard 16

Malik Harrison was another player that did not come off the field all that much while Pete Werner and Baron Browning were both in the 40s. Ohio State ran a lot of a 4-4 defense in this game and that meant a lot of opportunity for the linebackers, especially with some of the happenings in the secondary with guys unable to go.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jeffrey Okudah 64 Damon Arnette 39 Jordan Fuller 69 Cam Brown 29 Sevyn Banks 33 Amir Riep 44 Marcus Hooker 18