GLENDALE, Ariz. - This obviously is the 'shortest bench' that the Buckeyes used as Ohio State went into its most challenging game of the season and ultimately came up on the short end of a decision. Of course the 'what if' game could be played and everyone will wonder what the outcome would have been if the numbers were higher next to the likes of Shaun Wade and JK Dobbins, with Wade leaving the game due to an ejection on a targeting call and Dobbins' impact being severely weakened after an in-game injury took him largely out of the running game after tearing up the Clemson defense for much of the first-half of the game. Who went most of the way and who saw spot duty in this game? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature. Keep it locked in here as next week we will look at the full season numbers for the Buckeyes and put some things into perspective with who saw the most action, who might be most ready to jump into major roles in 2019 and what else to make of the numbers.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 89

There is no great secret here, Justin Fields played every Ohio State offensive snap. Was he 100-percent? No. 14 carries for 13 yards (four sacks will cut into that number as Fields had 42 yards of positive runs but lost 29 in the net) is not exactly the dual-threat quarterback that people were accustomed to seeing in 2019 out of Fields. There were plenty of times where everyone would have expected Fields to tuck the ball and run but his knee injury, sustained against Penn State presumably really negated the threat of the Fields run. Maybe there was something to him saying during the lead-in to the game that he really was at 85-percent. That final 15-percent obviously was critical to his game. It is not that he played poorly against Clemson, but the what-ifs will be talked about for years to come.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 66 Master Teague 23

Dobbins was in for 76-percent of Ohio State's offensive snaps but let's be honest, he was not he same runner post-injury that he was prior to it. It certainly did not help that Master Teague was also slowed with his own recovery as well from a lightly-reported earlier procedure. There was no Marcus Crowley to be had either and with Justin Fields a non-threat in the run game as well, when Dobbins was dinged up, the Ohio State rushing game took a major hit. Even with that, Ohio State will out-rushed Clemson but Clemson was able to put it in the endzone an additional time on the ground and that seven point difference would end up covering the final margin.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 77 Austin Mack 48 Binjimen Victor 54 Chris Olave 41 Garrett Wilson 35 Jeremy Ruckert 47 Luke Farrell 43 Rashod Berry 7 Jake Hausmann 4

KJ Hill, as in most games, did not really come off the field as Ohio State was on offense. He was targeted 11 times in the game and while not every throw was on a dime, still hauled in six of them to lead the Buckeyes in receptions and yards. Then there was a good mix between the remaining receivers with everyone really in that range between 35 to 55 snaps. With 30 receptions in the game, there were more than enough catches to go around. Ruckert and Farrell saw most of the action at tight end but the Buckeyes did have a good amount of two-tight going on in the game as well and that allowed Hausmann and Berry to each see a handful of snaps of their own.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Branden Bowen, Thayer Munford 89

The Buckeyes saw their starting line go the entire way. There were no subs along the way and the Ohio State offensive line did a solid job on the day even if Fields did get sacked four times. It will be easy to look back and wonder what a more mobile Fields would have looked like and what the numbers would have been if that were the case. There is no going back at this point, just know that the offensive line did its part and while guys like Jonah Jackson and Branden Bowen will not leave with a title, they were rock-solid on one of the best Ohio State lines in recent memory.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Chase Young 64 Tyreke Smith 32 Tyler Friday 14 Zach Harrison 25 Davon Hamilton 41 Robert Landers 28 Tommy Togiai 7 Antwuan Jackson 9 Jashon Cornell 42 Haskell Garrett 4

Chase Young did not get cheated in terms of snap counts in his (likely) final game as a Buckeye with 64 snaps. Sadly, he was not able to play a larger role in terms of disruption numbers but it was still a heck of a career in the S&G. Larry Johnson did a job of keeping fresh bodies out there on the field with nobody else really going north of just 40-42 snaps with Jashon Cornell and Davon Hamilton seeing that from the inside. The Buckeyes certainly could have used a guy like Jonathon Cooper in this game but were not going to burn his final year over the one game. Javontae Jean-Baptiste was another guy who has seen time in the regular rotation that did not get any run in this game.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 67 Pete Werner 50 Tuf Borland 34 Baron Browning 33 Justin Hilliard 3

The Buckeyes only went five-deep at linebacker with Malik Harrison going the whole way and Pete Werner seeing a lot of time, not only at linebacker but also as a safety when the Buckeyes went with two-high personnel. Tuf Borland and Baron Browning really split carries almost down to the 50-50 ratio while Justin Hilliard was in for just a few plays on the defensive side of things.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jeffrey Okudah 66 Damon Arnette 67 Shaun Wade 23 Jordan Fuller 67 Cam Brown 1 Josh Proctor 19 Amir Riep 41