BuckeyeGrove - Snap Counts: Post Alabama

The season is now complete and the final objective finished just out of reach as the Buckeyes were unable to do much of anything against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. But what a long and strange journey to get to this point. At the risk of overstating it, the Ohio State football program went through numerous highs and lows when it came to this football season, and we are not talking wins and losses, but rather the fact that we were never quite sure if there was going to be a season in the first place and once one was finally put back in place, if this team was going to play week-to-week based on testing numbers and other various variables that were never part of the equation in any past seasons. Throughout the season, we have been charting the snap counts as the Buckeyes played their eight-game season. Numbers at the end of the year look a little off when people don't remember that starters had to miss games at various points if they tested positive for COVID-19 or were in contact tracing protocols. Ohio State would end up running 597 offensive plays and 570 defensive plays over the course of the eight-game season, and it should come as little surprise that Justin Fields played the most snaps on offense while Shaun Wade played the most on defense. How did the snaps break up last night and what do they look like over the course of the entire season? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our final weekly Snap Count feature of the season.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Justin Fields 65 578 Jack Miller 0 10 CJ Stroud 0 8

This was going to be the Justin Fields show all along, whether we were talking about the Alabama game specifically or the season in general. We know that Fields was not 100-percent in this CFP Championship Game but he toughed it out the best that he could but you could tell he was just not as "on" as he was against Clemson. The question now will be about who is next in 2021 as Fields saw 96.8-percent of all of Ohio State's snaps this year. And yes, he still does have another year of eligibility left, but there is about zero chance he comes back to use that last year and now it will be on the group of Jack Miller, CJ Stroud and Kyle McCord to battle it out for the starting nod in 2021.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Master Teague 40 244 Trey Sermon 2 285 Steele Chambers 0 19 Xavier Johnson 0 7 Mitch Rossi 0 31 Miyan Williams 0 15 Demario McCall 0 9 Marcus Crowley 23 23

Things did not go as planned here, obviously, against Alabama when Trey Sermon was knocked out of the game on the first offensive series and that forced the Buckeyes to scramble and change on the fly. The Buckeyes would only rush for 147 yards, well off their season number and the ball was spread around between Master Teague and Marcus Crowley as Miyan Williams was unavailable and in Columbus. Ohio State will have an interesting battle at this position next year as two superstar backs enter the program with TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor. We know that Sermon is gone as a one-year graduate transfer (technically, he could come back with this year not counting against eligibility, but don't count on it) and it should be a fun competition to watch.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Chris Olave 62 444 Garrett Wilson 52 472 Jameson Williams 40 308 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 23 162 Julian Fleming 3 129 Gee Scott Jr. 2 14 Kam Babb 0 32 Jeremy Ruckert 37 354 Luke Farrell 40 378 Cade Stover 0 6 Jake Hausmann 1 52 Chris Booker 0 1

The Buckeyes had their receivers and tight ends but it was just a night where the passing game was not nearly as sharp as in past weeks and while Chris Olave led the team with eight of the 17 completions, the fact that there were only 17 completions is an issue. It was a one-two punch all year with Olave and Garrett Wilson and those two led the team last night in catches and led the team in snaps, to little surprise. Jameson Williams cemented himself in that third role at receiver and another offseason should do wonders for someone who will be called upon in a larger role as Olave (expectedly) moves on. The class of 2020 receiver class will also be in focus next year as both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming saw more than 100 snaps this season. Gee Scott Jr. was used sparingly but the 2021 receiver room should present a much larger opportunity for the talented wideout. Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell have both proven to be NFL-caliber tight ends and both saw a lot of snaps along the way.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Thayer Munford 65 512 Harry Miller 24 463 Josh Myers 65 512 Wyatt Davis 35 547 Nick Petit-Frere 65 512 Enokk Vimahi 0 20 Luke Wypler 0 15 Paris Johnson 9 26 Dawand Jones 0 80 Matt Jones 62 205 Max Wray 0 69 Josh Fryar 0 4 Jack Jamieson 0 4 Gavin Cupp 0 11

It was pretty obvious who the first team line was here as four of the linemen had more than 500 snaps on the year. Of course there was the Michigan State game where the Buckeyes had to roll three linemen in due to positive tests. Matt Jones was a pleasant surprise as he came in for Harry Miller late in the season and got the start in the CFP Championship Game. Miller would enter the game as would Paris Johnson as players were dealing with the sheer physicality of the game and had to come off. It will be interesting to see what this line looks like next year with several players either running out of eligibility or ready to make the next step to the NFL.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Jonathon Cooper 63 358 Zach Harrison 50 218 Tommy Togiai 0 291 Antwuan Jackson 42 187 Ty Hamilton 0 25 Jerron Cage 33 112 Haskell Garrett 64 307 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 22 158 Tyreke Smith 0 245 Tyler Friday 31 141 Noah Potter 3 18 Darrion Henry-Young 0 4 Zaid Hamdan 0 6 Taron Vincent 27 158 Cormontae Hamilton 3 17 Jaden McKenzie 2 7 Enokk Vimahi* 2 2

Looking at the list and seeing a "zero" for Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith hurts if you are a Buckeye fan but it kind of is what it is. Neither made the trip and were rumored all week to be back home due to COVID testing. But it was a next man up situation and guys like Haskell Garrett and Jonathon Cooper saw more than 60 snaps in this game. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson spread some things out where he could but losing two major playmakers did not allow for some of his top players to come off the field much and Alabama surely did its best to wear the Buckeyes down, especially in a 28-point second quarter.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Tuf Borland 67 341 Baron Browning 62 356 Pete Werner 75 494 Dallas Gant 8 79 Teradja Mitchell 10 95 K'Vaughan Pope 1 17 Craig Young 0 39 Justin Hilliard 56 231 Cody Simon 0 14 Tommy Eichenberg 0 6

All four Ohio State linebackers saw more than 50 snaps in this game with Pete Werner topping out at 75 as the Buckeyes made the decision to have a 4-4 alignment out there for much of the game. All four of these guys are seniors and again, we don't know if anyone would opt back in for one more year but you would have to expect that it is the end of the line for them at Ohio State and that will open up some serious competition to step into those roles next season.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Shaun Wade 83 520 Sevyn Banks 84 483 Marcus Williamson 51 408 Cameron Brown (inj.) 0 40 Marcus Hooker 0 285 Josh Proctor 84 357 Ronnie Hickman 0 47 Tyreke Johnson 2 77 Darryl Sinclair 0 2 Lloyd McFarquhar 0 2 Lathan Ransom 10 62 Bryson Shaw 0 32 Ryan Watts 0 28