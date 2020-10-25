BuckeyeGrove - Snap Counts: Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The first game is in the books and now that is closing in on 24 hours behind us, we can really start to dive into what worked, what didn't work and what needs to be looked into before a week two trip to Penn State. This year is going to be different than any other year before it because the year will not count toward the eligibility clock. Recently it was changed to where you could play in four games without losing your redshirt season, a much easier calculation than the old percentage of snaps, etc... that we saw before. So with that being said and by virtue of a 52-17 rout of Nebraska in the home opener, the Buckeyes with Ryan Day were able to liberally sub players in and out of the lineup all afternoon long. Your offensive starters for the most part saw 66 of the 72 offensive plays while on the defensive side of the ball, there were 58 plays to be had with Shaun Wade and Baron Browning playing on most of them. But what about beyond that? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Justin Fields 66 66 Jack Miller 6 6

We are sure there were people nervous about the amount of time that Justin Fields spent on the field, playing in 66 of the 72 offensive snaps but there always is that fine line of "getting your starters off the field" and "getting your starters the experience that they need". Jack Miller was the only other quarterback to play in the game but does that mean it is set that he is the No. 2 QB ahead of CJ Stroud and Gunnar Hoak? That remains to be seen. With a road game at Penn State next week, we probably will not have the opportunity to see who the next man up is in that game but with games three and four consisting of Rutgers and Maryland, we will know more by the time we reach the halfway point of the season.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Master Teague 30 30 Trey Sermon 29 29 Steele Chambers 7 7 Xavier Johnson 6 6 Mitch Rossi 6 6

Master Teague came out on the first series for the Buckeyes and it really ended up being a series-by-series split between Teague and Trey Sermon. When you look at the numbers, they played almost an identical amount of plays, Teague holding a one play edge. When you go to the numbers, Sermon and Teague were largely held in check with Sermon having a little bit of a better day with a 55-41 yard edge but Teague had two touchdowns whereas Sermon was held out of the end zone. Ohio State was able to get third-string Steele Chambers out there as well as walk-on Xavier Johnson for some action. Marcus Crowley is still not ready to go and the Buckeyes did not get true freshman Miyan Williams into the game.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Chris Olave 53 53 Garrett Wilson 48 48 Jameson Williams 49 49 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 18 18 Julian Fleming 19 19 Gee Scott Jr. 4 4 Kam Babb 6 6 Jeremy Ruckert 33 33 Luke Farrell 41 41 Cade Stover 2 2 Jake Hausmann 9 9

Eight players caught passes in this game, seven of them were designated pass catchers with one going to a running back. Garrett Wilson led the way in terms of receptions and yards but it Chris Olave who led the Buckeyes with 53 offensive snaps before leaving the game after apparently getting his bell rung. Jameson Williams was right in there too closing in on 50 snaps to lead the Buckeyes at receiver. What about the young guys? Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored the first touchdown out of the talented group of freshman receivers and he was right there with Julian Fleming, both close to 20 snaps a piece while Gee Scott had a handful as well. As for right end, Luke Farrell led the way with 44 and Jeremy Ruckert was on his heels with 33.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Thayer Munford 66 66 Harry Miller 62 62 Josh Myers 66 66 Wyatt Davis 66 66 Nick Petit-Frere 66 66 Enokk Vimahi 6 6 Luke Wypler 6 6 Paris Johnson 6 6 Dawand Jones 6 6 Matt Jones 10 10

Four of Ohio State's five starting linemen were out there for 66 of the 72 plays with Harry Miller seeing four fewer and Matt Jones picked up a couple of extra snaps. The Buckeyes did get a second team line out there for the final drive of the game including true freshman Paris Johnson.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Jonathon Cooper 29 29 Zach Harrison 16 16 Tommy Togiai 41 41 Antwuan Jackson 30 30 Ty Hamilton 5 5 Jerron Cage 15 15 Haskell Garrett 23 23 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 20 20 Tyreke Smith 22 22 Tyler Friday 25 25 Noah Potter 2 2 Darrion Henry-Young 2 2 Zaid Hamdan 2 2

While Haskell Garrett did not see the most snaps of the linemen, what a story having him back after a scary gunshot incident only weeks prior. Only Tommy Togiai topped out at more than 40 snaps on defense while Larry Johnson was able to split the snaps in the 20s and 30s the rest of the way. It also did not hurt that Nebraska ran less than 60 offensive plays. Zach Harrison only seeing 16 snaps may be a surprise to many of us, it will be interesting to see what that number looks like in week two against Penn State.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Tuf Borland 33 33 Baron Browning 47 47 Pete Werner 42 42 Dallas Gant 18 18 Teradja Mitchell 16 16 K'Vaughan Pope 2 2 Craig Young 10 10

Baron Browning went almost the whole way as mentioned earlier in this piece with a team-high on defense 47 snaps. Pete Werner was not far behind with five fewer while Tuf Borland saw a little less time. Ohio State's second wave of backers did see some time with Dallas Gant leading that group with 18 snaps.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Game Play Count Season Play Count Shaun Wade 47 47 Sevyn Banks 39 39 Marcus Williamson 39 39 Cameron Brown 24 24 Marcus Hooker 35 35 Josh Proctor 25 25 Ronnie Hickman 9 9 Tyreke Johnson 9 9 Darryl Sinclair 2 2 Lloyd McFarquhar 2 2 Lathan Ransom 2 2 Bryson Shaw 5 5