Snap Counts: Michigan State

Throughout the 2021 season, we'll keep track of ever snap played by every Buckeye.

The day after each game, we'll post the individual snap counts from that game while also keeping a running tally on snap counts for the season, breaking them sown between run plays and pass plays. Special teams snaps are not part of the total

Here are Ohio State's snap counts from its 56-7 win over Michigan State and the updated totals through seven games. All snap counts are according to PFF College.