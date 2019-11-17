PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Saturday likely marked the last game where the Buckeyes will have the opportunity to roll players in and out of the lineup and see the 2s and 3s get as much work as the 1s. That does not mean there will not be opportunity for the young guys along the way, but as the stakes get higher in the next three-to-five games, there likely won't be the opportunity to turn the roster over in the second half and give the starters the day/evening off the rest of the way.

Rutgers was not the prettiest of games as the Buckeyes did not cover. There should not really be any shame in that however as Ohio State still nearly put up 60 points and maintained its lead in many of the national categories while advancing to 10-0 on the season in a game that might have been difficult for some people to get up for, especially being greater than a 50-point favorite. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes rolled a lot of players through the lineup while giving a lot of guys the day off including the likes of Damon Arnette, who was not mentioned on either of the lists as being out or a gametime decision. That should mean the Buckeyes will be about as fresh as they can get this next week when they get Chase Young back and should welcome some other guys who were held out back to the lineup. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 41 Chris Chugunov 31 Gunnar Hoak 8

According to the numbers provided by PFF, the 41 snaps was the lowest number of the year for Fields, despite coming in and playing in the first series of the 3rd quarter. His previous low had been 43 in the game against Miami (Ohio). Even with the low number, it was Fields' first 300-yard passing game of his career and just really opens the questions of what his numbers might look like if he were holding on to play into the 4th quarter in more games. Over the last four games, Fields has not seen more than 64 plays (Wisconsin) and while there has been a lot of howling about Day leaving him in too long, especially in light of the injury to the Alabama QB, a look at the numbers shows that his workload has been pretty well maintained, but look for those numbers to go up from here on out. Chris Chugunov almost saw as many snaps at 31 in mop-up time while Gunnar Hoak really only saw late action in the 4th when the Buckeyes had buttoned up the playbook and were just looking to get out of town.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 36 Master Teague 24 Demario McCall 5 Steele Chambers 20 Mitch Rossi 14 Xavier Johnson 8

While Fields and others came in for the start of the 3rd, JK Dobbins did not as the Buckeyes decided to rest him at the halftime mark. His 36 plays is not a season-low but is darn close. Master Teague carried the water for a good part of the second half, especially with Marcus Crowley unavailable for this game. Steele Chambers is now sitting at four games of action and if he steps on the field again, he will lose his redshirt.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 32 Binjimen Victor 27 Chris Olave 32 Garrett Wilson 37 Jameson Williams 37 Jaylen Harris 7 Jeremy Ruckert 29 Luke Farrell 21 Rashod Berry 16 Jake Hausmann 33 Jaelen Gill 14 Sam Wiglusz 8

The receivers showed their usual numbers in terms of plays with freshmen like Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams seeing the most as guys who are still getting some seasoning while veterans like KJ Hill, Bin Victor and even Chris Olave seeing a little bit less as the game got out of hand pretty quickly. Special notice to Jaelen Gill who made his first scoring play of the season and really saw his first extended offensive action for the Buckeyes. Tight end was spread out pretty well with Jake Hausmann seeing the most time in mop-up duty as the Buckeyes spread things around pretty well there with Rashod Berry seeing a little less time at tight end with a few snaps on the defensive line once again.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Branden Bowen, Thayer Munford 41 Harry Miller, Dawand Jones, Nick Petit-Frere, Gavin Cupp, Enokk Vimahi 39

This is pretty simple, the first and second team lines each saw about the same amount of plays with the first-team getting in for the whole first half as well as the first series of the second half. The second team line went the rest of the way. Ohio State only went 10-deep here so there are no split numbers or questions to answer in terms of why this guy got five less snaps than the other guy.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Tyreke Smith 18 Tyler Friday 26 Zach Harrison 24 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 16 Davon Hamilton 16 Robert Landers 16 Tommy Togiai 29 Antwuan Jackson 26 Jashon Cornell 18 Haskell Garrett 20 Jerron Cage 12 Alex Williams 23 Rashod Berry 6

Nobody on the defensive line saw more than 29 snaps in this game with Tommy Togiai leading the way while Tyler Friday, Zach Harrison, Antwuan Jackson, Alex Williams and Haskell Garrett all were in the 20s or at 20. Of course, everyone is ready for Chase Young to get back to action and it will be interesting to see how easy it will be to get him off the field as he has been out of action for two weeks and likely would like to take out some frustrations on Penn State, a team that he has put up good numbers against, in the past.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 37 Pete Werner 20 Tuf Borland 37 Dallas Gant 16 K'Vaughan Pope 19 Teradja Mitchell 19 Brendon White 24 Craig Young 4 Tommy Eichenberg 4 Justin Hilliard 18 Cade Stover 22

No Baron Browning once again, but the Buckeyes got a good mixture here with Malik Harrison and Tuf Borland each clocking in at 37 plays. Tommy Eichenberg saw some action with a few snaps along with fellow freshman Craig Young. Justin Hilliard continues to contribute, a great story for fans to watch as he is really becoming someone that the Buckeyes count upon. Brendon White as the bullet saw 24 plays, and here is to hoping that the gameplan will call for more out of the former starter who has struggled to really find that right spot in the defenses that have been called to date.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jeffrey Okudah 32 Shaun Wade 37 Jordan Fuller 37 Cam Brown 47 Josh Proctor 20 Sevyn Banks 37 Amir Riep 24 Jahsen Wint 19 Marcus Hooker 11 Tyreke Johnson 13