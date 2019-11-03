COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes have made it through eight weeks of games plus two open weeks and now are ready for the final four-game stretch of the regular season. With an average scoring margin of great that 40-points in the first eight games, the Buckeyes have been blessed with the opportunity to substitute a lot during the first stretch of games and keep starters somewhat healthy while getting valuable experience for younger guys. Who has seen the most work this year? Who has played less than you may have thought? Who has snuck in when you were not looking and seen more action than anticipated? As we come out of this second open week, we take a look at the total snap counts for offense and defense for the Buckeyes. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 508 Chris Chugunov 67 Gunnar Hoak 23

These numbers should not really come as a surprise, at least in terms that Fields has seen the lion's share of the action. Now, there are going to be people upset that Fields has seen as much action as he has with Ohio State winning games by such large margins but Ryan Day and the coaching staff have been emphatic that Fields has not played a lot of college football in the past and needs to get a lot of snaps as he continues to develop as Ohio State's starting quarterback. The bigger question going into the season was going to be who the No. 2 quarterback was going to be between Chugunov and Hoak. The one thing that Chug really had going for him is being in the system for more time than Hoak who came over during the summer and is still learning the Ohio State system. The good news is that both of the backups should have an opportunity to play over the next two weeks if the odds makers are correct with neither game being remotely close and Ohio State needing to have everything ready to go for the final eight quarters of the regular season with Penn State and Michigan. But even with that, does Day take Fields through the third quarter in both games, provided they get out of hand quickly?

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 379 Master Teague 154 Demario McCall 44 Marcus Crowley 26 Steele Chambers 13 Mitch Rossi 43 Xavier Johnson 12 Amari McMahon 1

Much like quarterback, everyone wanted to know who the back-up running back would be with Mike Weber gone and JK Dobbins in line for the majority of the carries. Even with Dobbins closing in on 400 snaps on the season, he has not had a game with more than 24 carries, so the Buckeyes have done a good job of leveling out his workload through the season and the belief would be there is plenty of tread left on the tires, despite already rushing for more than 1,100 yards on the year. Teague has really stepped into backup role and now has double-digit carries in six of the eight games as the main option outside of Dobbins. Beyond that, the numbers are pretty thin as McCall is really now just a special teams player largely, Marcus Crowley has burned his redshirt but still is not a weekly player in terms of playing running back. Mitch Rossi is seeing some good time as a fullback late in games when the Buckeyes are looking to just keep the ball on the ground and run the clock out.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 355 Austin Mack 221 Binjimen Victor 276 Chris Olave 274 Garrett Wilson 228 Jameson Williams 76 Jaylen Harris 74 Jeremy Ruckert 207 Luke Farrell 259 Rashod Berry 130 Jake Hausmann 122 Jaelen Gill 49 Ellijah Gardiner 170 Austin Kutscher 10 Sam Wiglusz 9 Derrick Malone 6 Brock Davin 5

The Buckeyes have no shortage of depth in terms of pass catchers and because of that, the Buckeyes have six players with at least a dozen receptions and six more that have at least two catches on the year. It should not come as surprise that senior leader KJ Hill leads the way with time on the field at 355 snaps, 70-plus more than anyone else on the team. What might come as a surprise however is how the youth movement is starting to take effect with guys like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson seeing as much time on the field as they are. The numbers are spread out pretty evenly with a lot of players in the mid-to-high-200s, but there does not seem to be a huge disparity among the group outside of Hill being a good number ahead of the pack. At tight end, it is a good mix with Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert seeing the most time on the field. That is not a major surprise, especially with some missed time for Rashod Berry along the way. Jake Hausmann has missed some time as well but his 122 snaps shows that he is very much in the mix too and the Buckeyes have been committed to spread it out and play all four when they are available.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Thayer Munford 438 Wyatt Davis 509 Josh Myers 509 Jonah Jackson 509 Branden Bowen 415 Josh Alabi 165 Nick Petit-Frere 145 Gavin Cupp 89 Harry Miller 89 Matt Jones 83 Kevin Woidke 24 Dawand Jones 15

Myers, Jackson and Davis have all played 509 snaps while Thayer Munford and Branden Bowen have missed a little time and see their counts down. Josh Alabi was the go to guy as the third tackle before he fell on the unavailable list and Nick Petit-Frere has seen some spot duty as well with one start, but still is learning the rope to be a daily guy out on the field. If Munford is still dinged up, don't expect to see a lot of him over the next two weeks with lesser opponents on the schedule as the Buckeyes will really need him ready to go against the pass rushes of both Penn State and Michigan at the end of the month. The second team has had some action and Dawand Jones is starting to come on with Alabi missing time as that next tackle.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Chase Young 311 Jonathon Cooper 70 Tyreke Smith 123 Tyler Friday 103 Zach Harrison 172 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 162 Davon Hamilton 172 Robert Landers 127 Tommy Togiai 171 Antwuan Jackson 102 Jashon Cornell 205 Haskell Garrett 180 Jerron Cage 52 Alex Williams 33 Noah Potter 19 Zaid Harridan 13 Aaron Cox 9 Jaden McKenzie 6

Chase Young has 106 more snaps than anyone else on the defensive line but why wouldn't he as the nation's most dominating player on either side of the ball? You should almost expect his numbers to be higher just based on the production that he has put up this year, but the hope is there is a lot left in the tank for a prolonged run into the postseason that could end up in New Orleans. Jonathon Cooper has really not seen a lot of action this year due to some injuries and is just sitting at 70 snaps. The hope is that he will be able to get it all put together here down the stretch and provide another boost to a dominating defensive line. One of the names that came as a bit of a surprise for how much action they have seen is Jashon Cornell who is over 200 snaps. When you think about it, playing in the place of Cooper for much of the season with the added note that BB Landers has seen his numbers go down this year as he has been dinged up, it should not come as that much of a major shock. Davon Hamilton is showing up in a major way on the field and has been rewarded with some good playing time as has Tommy Togiai. Young guys like Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are seeing more and more time as Larry Johnson has done a good job of keeping a deep and strong rotation moving for this team.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 369 Pete Werner 342 Tuf Borland 248 Baron Browning 210 K'Vaughan Pope 42 Teradja Mitchell 64 Dallas Gant 82 Brendon White 128 Justin Hilliard 36 Cade Stover 13 Craig Young 4 Tommy Eichenberg 1 Cade Kacherski 1

All eyes were on the linebacker going into this season and the unit has responded in kind with some great production. No shock that Malik Harrison leads the way with one of the highest defensive snap counts on the entire team and Pete Werner is not all that far behind. There are only 38 snaps between Tuf Borland and Baron Browning and that number would be even closer to even if Browning had not missed some time along the way. Brendon White is listed with the linebackers for this count as a bullet and still has 128 snaps but far fewer than many expected going into this season as he and Werner share the responsibilities of that role. Hats off to Justin Hilliard, who has had an injury-plagued career with the Buckeyes, and his 36 snaps, many of them coming most recently against Wisconsin, where everyone had a chance to see the potential that Hilliard always had but fate intervened and really did not allow him to see much playing time along the way.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jeffrey Okudah 393 Damon Arnette 353 Shaun Wade 352 Jordan Fuller 412 Cam Brown 133 Marcus Williamson 66 Josh Proctor 58 Sevyn Banks 72 Amir Riep 73 Jahsen Wint 38 Marcus Hooker 32 Isaiah Pryor* 40 Tyreke Johnson 29 Bryson Shaw 6 Owen Fankhauser 1 Darryl Sinclair 1 Kevin Dever 1 Lloyd McFarquhar 1