EVANSTON, Ill. - The Buckeyes were able to roll a lot of players in and out of the lineup on Friday night as they took it to the Wildcats in a 52-3 win that was may not even that close. That did not mean that the Buckeyes gave everyone a short night with a good number of the starters playing into the 4th quarter but when you look at the final snap count numbers, you will see that there was a pretty good rotation of players in the final count. Who saw the most action in this game? We take a look at the snap counts with the help of our friends at PFF.com from the Northwestern game.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 56 Chris Chugunov 12

Justin Fields made it into the 4th quarter in this game before being spelled by Chris Chugnov who threw a touchdown of his own to tight end Jeremy Ruckert. There certainly were some nervous Ohio State fans seeing Fields making it into the 4th quarter in a game that had been in hand in the first half. But Ryan Day has maintained that he wants his guys to know what it is like to play in a four quarter game but let's be honest, this game was over mid-way through the second.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 48 Master Teague 11 Demario McCall 7 Marcus Crowley 5 Mitch Rossi 15 Xavier Johnson 2

JK Dobbins saw most of the snaps but that does not mean that Master Teague only saw garbage time as he had a series in the first half. Dobbins had one big hit on the night and ended up over 120 yards because of it but the Buckeyes have some great depth with Teague and Marcus Crowley behind him. Mitch Rossi game in late as a fullback option for the Buckeyes and while nobody thinks about Ohio State using a fullback, it is there on tape.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 39 Austin Mack 30 Binjimen Victor 30 Chris Olave 21 Garrett Wilson 25 Jameson Williams 20 Jaylen Harris 7 Jeremy Ruckert 33 Luke Farrell 36 Rashod Berry 0 Jaelen Gill 6

KJ Hill saw the most snaps as the senior leader and while he did not have the catches and targets that people would have expected, he still has been a steady force for the Buckeyes out there. Three receivers saw at least 30 snaps and two tight ends met that mark too as Jake Hausmann was out for the game and not on the trip and Rashod Berry did not put up any offensive snap numbers. Ohio State's leading receiver from a numbers standpoint was Chris Olave, despite only seeing 21 snaps in the game.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Branden Bowen 55 Thayer Munford 14 Nick Petit-Frere 47 Harry Miller, Matt Jones, Gavin Cupp, Kevin Woidke 12 Dawand Jones 6

Nick Petit-Frere got his first start and while it was not a completely clean game, he still put a lot of good work on tape and will continue to grow from that. Thayer Munford came in for 14 snaps and his first action ended up springing Dobbins on his long run but Munford was playing hurt and they limited his action to just 14 snaps. The starting line saw 55 snaps across the board while NPF only had 47. The second line came in for 12 snaps as true freshman lineman Dawand Jones had six in late action.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Chase Young 35 Jonathon Cooper 24 Tyreke Smith 25 Tyler Friday 5 Zach Harrison 29 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 28 Davon Hamilton 19 Robert Landers 17 Tommy Togiai 28 Antwuan Jackson 20 Jashon Cornell 24 Haskell Garrett 23 Jerron Cage 8

The Buckeyes kept the rotation going in this game with nobody seeing more than 35 snaps, with Chase Young seeing the most snaps. Beyond that the high-20s really was the high-water mark for most players, and the rotation saw a lot of players going in-and-out of the lineup. The first team had a good spot on the bench late in the game to watch the young guys go out and help keep the Cats stuck at three points.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 53 Pete Werner 53 Tuf Borland 38 Dallas Gant 19 K'Vaughan Pope 22 Brendon White 16 Justin Hilliard 1

The Buckeyes did not have Baron Browning on the trip and that meant more action for Tuf Borland at 38 snaps. Malik Harrison and Pete Werner really got no breaks at 53 snaps with the lack of Ohio State depth with the injuries and such (no Teradja Mitchell as well). The second team backers saw some good reps with Dallas Gant, K'Vaughan Pope and even Brendon White seeing some action at the bullet position.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jeffrey Okudah 53 Damon Arnette 44 Shaun Wade 49 Jordan Fuller 53 Cam Brown 18 Marcus Williamson 16 Josh Proctor 4 Sevyn Banks 19 Amir Riep 15 Jahsen Wint 4 Marcus Hooker 19 Tyreke Johnson 10