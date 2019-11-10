COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes did what they were supposed to do against Maryland, regardless of who was on the active roster and who was not. A 73-14 bludgeoning goes a long way in terms of trying to turn attention back to on-field matters and away from the off field ones out of Ohio State's control for the time being. Nobody expected the Terps to put up much of a fight in this one and they obliged. Even with close to a 60-point win, most people are expecting the Buckeyes to move down a spot in the next update to the College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes can only control what they can control and they will be able to put a couple of quality opponents on the schedule down the stretch and we will have plenty of time to talk about that as those games get close. But for now, we are looking to wrap up the game against Maryland. Obviously, Chase Young did not get any snaps, nor did an injured Jonathon Cooper. How did the numbers shake out? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our weekly Snap Count feature.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 51 Chris Chugunov 29 Gunnar Hoak 17

Nobody should be surprised that the Buckeyes got Justin Fields in and out of the game in this one. The shock may have been that Fields did not even have to go through a series in the second half as the move was made to bring in Chris Chugunov for the third quarter and then Gunnar Hoak was there for the fourth. Fields was on the field for 42 of Ohio State's 73 points but the offense did not go into a shell under the back-up quarterbacks, even if the production did slow maybe a quarter of a step with the 2s and 3s in the game.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 40 Master Teague 40 Demario McCall 33 Marcus Crowley 10 Mitch Rossi 15 Xavier Johnson 17

While Ohio State was credited with 56 rushing attempts in this game, nobody had more than 18 and that was Master Teague, who led the Buckeyes with 111 yards despite being kept out of the end zone. Both Teague and JK Dobbins were in the game for 40 snaps while Demario McCall was not far off with 33 snaps and the veteran Buckeye made the most of that with 78 yards and a pair of scores. Marcus Crowley left the game with an apparent lower body injury after having a good start with eight carries, 82 yards and a score. It appears that the Buckeyes may be trying to keep Steele Chambers' redshirt intact as he did not get into this rout.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 36 Binjimen Victor 24 Chris Olave 46 Garrett Wilson 50 Jameson Williams 33 Jeremy Ruckert 24 Luke Farrell 24 Rashod Berry 22 Jake Hausmann 44 Sam Wiglusz 17 Derrick Malone 2 Brock Davin 1

It really feels as if the Buckeyes completed more than 26 pass attempts in this game but the numbers are true. Garrett Wilson saw the most action with 50 snaps as he spent a lot of time out with the 2s later in the game as the Buckeyes did not go with Austin Mack in the game and there just were not enough wideouts to completely make a total line change. Chris Olave was not that far behind with 46 of his own as the rest of the pack was more in the 20s and 30s. The tight end snaps were spread out pretty evenly but the numbers for Rashod Berry were a little lower in this one as the former defensive lineman returned to his other position in a few instances in this game to play both ways.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Branden Bowen. Thayer Munford 51 Harry Miller, Nick Petit-Frere, Gavin Cupp 46 Enokk Vimahi 15 Matt Jones 31 Dawand Jones 36 Kevin Woidke 10

The first team line saw the same 51 snaps that Justin Fields saw in the first half and then were rewarded with the opportunity to watch the 2nd and 3rd team go into the game and continue to protect the quarterbacks and open up holes in the rushing game. Three members of the second team line checked in with 46 snaps along the way while Matt Jones had his number knocked down some as he got hurt and was helped off the field in the second half. Enokk Vimahi saw some action at guard as he is still well within his four-game window as a redshirt, but it was a good opportunity for the true freshman to see some action. As did Dawand Jones, who is becoming a bit of a cult hero among many fans as a behemoth on the line that is starting to show some real promise out there.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Tyreke Smith 18 Tyler Friday 15 Zach Harrison 19 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 13 Davon Hamilton 12 Robert Landers 9 Tommy Togiai 8 Antwuan Jackson 18 Jashon Cornell 12 Haskell Garrett 8 Jerron Cage 21 Noah Potter 16 Alex Williams 9 Aaron Cox 13 Rashod Berry 4 Jaden McKenzie 4 Zaid Hamdan 11

We doubt anyone would have predicted that Jerron Cage would check in with the highest number of snaps on the defensive line in this game. With a couple of obvious vacancies on the line, Larry Johnson and the staff did a good job of rolling a lot of players in and out of the lineup and nobody really saw a ton of action, by design. Of course that did not stop guys like Tyreke Smith, Davon Hamilton and Zach Harrison from all recording sacks and the Buckeyes just absolutely taking the Terrapin offense out of the game. Regardless of who and what is available next week against Rutgers, we would not be shocked to see somewhat of the same approach, despite the fact that the Buckeyes will not be able to take everyone on the road with the travel roster size limitations, but don't look for anyone to really put in a long afternoon against the Scarlet Knights.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 25 Pete Werner 20 Tuf Borland 21 Dallas Gant 17 K'Vaughan Pope 16 Teradja Mitchell 10 Brendon White 18 Baron Browning 1 Craig Young 7 Justin Hilliard 5 Ben Schmiesing 7

A quick reminder that Maryland only had 49 offensive plays in this game, and only Malik Harrison hit over the 50-percent mark (barely) in terms of snaps played at linebacker. Pete Werner and Tuf Borland both were in the 20s and everyone else was below that line. Baron Browning only played one snap and was a noticeable absence from the lineup and there will need to be some follow up into his status after the obvious lack of action in the game.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jeffrey Okudah 25 Damon Arnette 18 Shaun Wade 25 Jordan Fuller 25 Cam Brown 9 Marcus Williamson 21 Josh Proctor 13 Sevyn Banks 18 Amir Riep 28 Jahsen Wint 14 Marcus Hooker 15 Tyreke Johnson 15