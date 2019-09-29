LINCOLN, Neb. - It was about as thorough and complete of a win that a team could hope for on the road, at night, in front of a hostile environment. The Buckeyes went to Nebraska and pushed around the home team to the tune of 48-7 in front of a national television audience and now creates quite the conversation about just where this team should be ranked in terms of the top teams int he nation. While that debate will rage on, we are taking a look back at the most recent game and updating the snap counts with the help of statistical data provided by PFF.com. With a smaller travel roster and the need to carry starters deeper into the game, the number of players who played is down but what does it do to the number of snaps?

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 67 Chris Chugunov 9

The Buckeyes kept Justin Fields in for much of the game and he saw 67 of the 76 offensive snaps as Chris Chugunov entered the game in the 4th quarter when it was all over but the crying for the home team.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 51 Demario McCall 1 Master Teague 21 Marcus Crowley 4 Mitch Rossi 7

Dobbins saw a whopping 51 snaps in the game en route to nearly 180 yards on the ground for the Buckeyes. Master Teague saw most of the other snaps and he had a nice night of his own with a couple of touchdowns on the ground. Marcus Crowley burned his redshirt as he entered for late action while Steele Chambers saw action on special teams and is not listed on this chart.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Counts Garrett Wilson 25 KJ Hill 42 Austin Mack 34 Chris Olave 30 Jameson Williams 8 Binjimen Victor 42 Jaylen Harris 9 Jeremy Ruckert 26 Rashod Berry 22 Jake Hausmann 18 Luke Farrell 33 Jaelen Gill 7

Things were pretty spread out here with Bin Victor and KJ Hill seeing the most plays at just slightly over 40 apiece. The Buckeyes just proved once again that they can bring in wave after wave of fresh guys and there is really no drop off with so many talented pass-catchers. All four tight ends played and the numbers were split pretty well with Luke Farrell seeing the most plays at 33 but don't sleep on the energy that Rashod Berry brought early in the game.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Counts Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Thayer Munford 67 Harry Miller, Matt Jones, Gavin Cupp, Nick Petit-Frere 9 Josh Alabi 70 Kevin Woidke 6

Josh Alabi stepped in for Branden Bowen and led all the Buckeyes with 70 snaps played while the rest of the starting line was in at 67. The backup line saw nine snaps of their own. The depth of this line is a critical piece moving forward as the status of Branden Bowen will likely be a closely monitored thing the rest of the way.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Counts Chase Young 29 Tyler Friday 22 Zach Harrison 24 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 15 Davon Hamilton 18 Tommy Togiai 23 Antwuan Jackson 11 Jonathon Cooper 22 Robert Landers 14 Jashon Cornell 23 Haskell Garrett 23

Larry Johnson loves to roll players in-and-out of the lineup and that did not change in this one as 11 players recorded double-digit snaps with Jonathon Cooper seeing his first action of the season and BB Landers coming back to the lineup. True Freshman Zach Harrison is not just getting token minutes as a first-year player, he was right there with 24 snaps for the Bucks.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Counts Malik Harrison 39 Pete Werner 28 Brendon White 18 Tuf Borland 29 Baron Browning 30 Dallas Gant 14 Justin Hilliard 6

The biggest thing that jumps off the chart here is that Baron Browning had more snaps than Tuf Borland, a lot of that coming with Ohio State's needing to spy Taylor Martinez early in the game and Browning's ability to run being put on full display. Malik Harrison was the workhorse of the group with 39 snaps.

Secondary

DB Snap Counts Player Play Counts Jordan Fuller 49 Jeffrey Okudah 39 Damon Arnette 38 Shaun Wade 36 Cam Brown 18 Amir Riep 14 Sevyn Banks 17 Jahsen Wint 10 Josh Proctor 7